California Wildfires

What fire victims should know as they reenter their communities 

More than 16,-00 structures were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

By Benjamin Gamson

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: An aerial view shows homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 27, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. Rain and snowfall across Southern California has temporarily tamed the threat of major wildfires in the region. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 28 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many of them homes and businesses, burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire near containment, many homeowners are beginning to reenter their communities and survey the damage. 

All remaining evacuation orders were lifted Monday for the Palisades Fire and the area is now restricted to residents only. Los Angeles County is advising precautions to take and resources to be familiar with as residents go back to their communities.

Officials are urging the residents to wear an N95 mask and safety goggles when returning home to protect against any hazardous material that might be in the air. People are also being asked to wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks. 

First responders and utility crews are in the process of clearing downed power lines, removing hazardous materials and putting out spot fires.  When a property can no longer receive a utility service, the company is required to stop billing the customer without charging a disconnection fee. 

Homeowners can also see the damage assessment online. There, they can enter their home address and view a photograph of their structure. 

The county is saying that most insurance companies should accept those images when filing a claim. 

To expedite the rebuilding process, Gov. Gavin Newsom halted requirements from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an order that will create a one-stop-shop for officials to issue permits. 

The first two steps for rebuilding are removing household hazardous waste and removing debris. 

Rebuilding resources can be accessed at the following link https://planning.lacounty.gov/disaster-recovery/. 

Residents looking to obtain vital records or real property records that were lost in the fire can contact the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office by calling 800-201-8999 and selecting option 1 and then option 2, or emailing a request to recorder@rrcc.lacounty.gov

As rain poured across Southern California over the weekend, first responders prepared for the possibility of mudslides and debris flows. 

To protect property against flash flooding and debris flows caused by rain, LA County is directing residents to the Homeowner’s Guide for Flood, Debris, and Erosion Control written by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

The information above is guidance from Los Angeles County on returning to property in areas impacted by the Palisades Fire. This website will be updated regularly with updates and pertinent information.

