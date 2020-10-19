Decision 2020

Experience a Democracy Thrill Ride at the Universal CityWalk Vote Center

The Jurassic Parking structure is one of 760 vote centers that will open for early voting in Los Angeles County.

General views of the Universal CityWalk.
Getty

CityWalk in Universal City will be one of hundreds of vote centers opening for early voting in Los Angeles County. 

Voters can cast ballots Oct. 24 in person at CityWalk and other early voting locations. Voting will be in the Jurassic Parking structure. 

Voting Hours

  • Oct. 24 - Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperature checks at the door and face coverings will be required due to the coronavirus pandemic 

Select vote centers open for in-person voting Oct. 24 in Los Angeles County. All locations will be open beginning Oct. 30.

The county also 400 ballot drop box locations. 

CityWalk is open on the limited basis. The neighboring theme park remains closed.

LA County Vote by Mail Drop Boxes

Click markers for details

Source: Los Angeles County The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

