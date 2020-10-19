Experience a Democracy Thrill Ride at the Universal CityWalk Vote Center

CityWalk in Universal City will be one of hundreds of vote centers opening for early voting in Los Angeles County.

Voters can cast ballots Oct. 24 in person at CityWalk and other early voting locations. Voting will be in the Jurassic Parking structure.

Voting Hours

Oct. 24 - Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperature checks at the door and face coverings will be required due to the coronavirus pandemic

Select vote centers open for in-person voting Oct. 24 in Los Angeles County. All locations will be open beginning Oct. 30.

The county also 400 ballot drop box locations.

CityWalk is open on the limited basis. The neighboring theme park remains closed.

LA County Vote by Mail Drop Boxes

