Dodgers add to their arsenal by signing top free agent reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their arsenal.

Another day, another headline for the reigning World Series Champions. Just over 24 hours after signing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers outdid themselves by inking All-Star reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract on Sunday.

Scott, who was virtually unhittable last season, is yet another elite weapon in the Dodgers already-stacked bullpen.

Scott, a 30-year-old left-hander, was widely regarded as the top reliever available on the market. Known for his electric fastball-slider combination and his ability to shut down hitters from both sides of the plate, Scott's arrival in Los Angeles signals the Dodgers’ unrelenting commitment to excellence.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After being traded from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres at last summer’s deadline, Scott quickly became a pivotal arm in San Diego’s bullpen.

In just 26 1/3 innings with the Padres, he struck out 31 batters and posted a sparkling 2.73 ERA.

But it was his postseason performance that truly set him apart. Scott was nothing short of unhittable in October, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out seven. Four of those strikeouts came against none other than Shohei Ohtani, a testament to Scott’s ability to rise to the occasion.

Over the past two seasons, Scott has been a statistical marvel. His 1.75 ERA in 2024 between Miami and San Diego, coupled with his league-best 7.6 WAR among relievers, underscores his status as one of baseball’s elite bullpen arms. His ability to miss bats—evidenced by a 32.7% whiff rate—and limit hard contact has turned him into a nightmare for opposing hitters.

The signing of Tanner Scott is just the latest move in what has been an offseason for the ages in Los Angeles. Fresh off their 2024 World Series victory, the Dodgers have left no stone unturned in their quest to stay on top.

In November, they landed Cy Young winner Blake Snell on a five-year, $182 million deal. Shortly after, they extended utility star Tommy Edman for five years and $74 million. December saw the additions of slugger Teoscar Hernández (three years, $66 million) and veteran outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million). Then, as the calendar flipped to 2025, the Dodgers added Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.

Now, with Scott in the fold, the Dodgers have constructed a roster that looks nearly unstoppable. Their bullpen, anchored by Scott, Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and more, could easily be the most formidable in the league.

Of course, all this talent comes with a price. The Dodgers’ payroll is projected to soar past $375 million in 2025, potentially approaching the $400 million mark. With Los Angeles exceeding the luxury tax threshold for the fourth consecutive year, they’ll face significant financial penalties, including a 50% tax on every dollar spent above the $241 million limit.

But for a team like the Dodgers, it’s a calculated gamble. The organization has embraced a “win now” mentality, and their willingness to spend big not only positions them as perennial contenders but also enhances their reputation as a destination for star players.

For Scott, joining the Dodgers represents a chance to win big while continuing to evolve as one of baseball’s premier relievers. His versatility—he’s equally adept as a closer or setup man—offers manager Dave Roberts valuable flexibility late in games.

While Scott’s early career was marred by control issues, his recent transformation has been remarkable. By cutting his walk rate significantly, he’s turned potential into performance. The Dodgers are banking on his ability to sustain that success as they gear up for another championship run, seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the New Yankees won three straight between 1998-2001.

The addition of Tanner Scott solidifies the Dodgers’ status as MLB’s team to beat. With a roster brimming with All-Stars and postseason-tested talent, the question isn’t whether Los Angeles can contend—it’s whether anyone can stop them.

For Dodgers fans, Sunday’s news is another reason to believe that 2025 could bring yet another World Series trophy to Chavez Ravine. And for the rest of the league? It’s a stark reminder that the Dodgers are all in—again.