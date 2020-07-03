Kobe Bryant Unveiled as Cover Athlete for NBA 2K21

Mamba forever.

Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant was named the final cover athlete on Thursday for the basketball video game NBA 2K21.

The late Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. NBA2K21 released two different versions of the cover on their Twitter account including a video of the artist painting them that was posted by Bryant's widow Vanessa on Instagram.

Mamba Forever 💜💛 A closer look at the covers



We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition 💜💛 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

The first cover is a painting of Bryant after he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz in his final NBA game on April 13, 2016.

The second cover features a painting of Bryant flying in for a one-handed slam early in his career as he donned the No. 8 jersey. Both covers have the title: "Mamba Forever Edition."

Earlier in the week, NBA2K21 announced that New Orleans Pelicans' rookie Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard would also be featured on covers of the game.

"Each of our cover athletes represent different eras of the game of basketball—Damian Lillard dominates the court today, Zion Williamson is a standard-bearer for the next generation of NBA superstar and what more could be said about Kobe?" said Alfie Brody, VP of global marketing at NBA 2K in an interview with Bleacher Report. "Three athletes representing the current, future and storied history of the game. Today’s exciting announcement is just the first of many for NBA 2K21; it’s going to be a huge year for basketball fans and NBA 2K gamers."

The game will launch worldwide on Sept. 4.