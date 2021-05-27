Lakers Scorch Suns 109-95 to Take 2-1 Series Lead

There were multiple moments inside Staples Center on Thursday night where it looked neither team wanted to take control of the game.

With the best-of-seven series deadlocked at 1-1, and fans in Los Angeles allowed inside Staples Center for the first playoff game since April 27, 2013, the atmosphere was electric.

The 7,825 allowed in attendance because of COVID-19 made it sound like a packed house. They rose to their feet for every rim-rattling dunk. They chanted "DE-FENSE!" at the top of their lungs, and jeered both Jae Crowder and the referees mercilessly throughout the night.

Thanks in large part to their effort, the Los Angeles Lakers finally took control in the second half, scorching the Phoenix Suns, 109-95, to take a 2-1 lead in the first round series.

Both teams struggled to start the game, turnovers and poor shooting by both teams led to a low-scoring first half with neither team taking more than a 4-5 point lead at any given point.

At halftime, neither team looked like the championship contenders they're supposed to be. The Lakers and Suns combined for just 83 points, had over 20 turnovers, and were 7-for-32 from beyond-the-arc.

Lakers' forward Anthony Davis, who struggled in Game 1, continued to make his presence felt in the paint for the purple and gold. Davis led all scorers with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

At one point, Davis had fans holding their collective breaths after he chased down Devin Booker for a block late in the second quarter. Davis appeared to land awkwardly on his left knee and came up limping. His left knee was wrapped up when he returned to the bench from the locker room, but he played through the pain and slammed home multiple alley-oop dunks in the second half.

AD with the chase-down block ❌ pic.twitter.com/m5RiCCaS5E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2021

Speaking of highlight worthy dunks, nobody had more of those in Game 3 then LeBron James. The four-time NBA Champion finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Thanks in large part to James and Davis, the Lakers overcame their third consecutive poor shooting night to dominate the paint. Outscoring the Suns, 58-to-36 in that category.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game with a left quad contusion and did not return.

Chris Paul—questionable with a right shoulder injury—played 27 minutes and looked the best he has so far in the series.

Devin Booker had his worst game of the series, scoring just 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Booker was averaging 35 points after the first two games of the series in Phoenix.

During the regular season the Suns proved they were the most improved team from the 2019-20 pandemic interrupted season. The addition of Chris Paul sent the Suns to another level, and the second best record in the NBA. But the Lakers have the experience, and the talent to take over at any instant. They made the necessary adjustments to bounce back after a bad performance in Game 1, and once again overcame a poor shooting night to take the lead in the series.

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon at Staples Center.