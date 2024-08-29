MLB

Watch Shohei Ohtani's dog throw out first pitch for Dodgers-Orioles

Ohtani's dog, Decoy, was also part of a special bobblehead night Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

Shohei Ohtani's dog received some extra special treatment Wednesday.

Ohtani's dog, Decoy, got to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Of course, it wasn't exactly a throw, as Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, just ran toward Ohtani with the baseball in his mouth.

Decoy was also in attendance due to a special promotion the Dodgers held before the game.

The Dodgers held a bobblehead night with Ohtani as the main player, though the figure also included Decoy.

Fans flocked to get one in person, with some waking up extra early in the morning and others arriving much later that led to significantly long lines around Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani, who is also looking to become the first MLB player to join the 50-50 club (home runs and stolen bases), started the game strong. In the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani blasted a home run to open the scoring.

It marked an NL-leading 42 homers of the season for Ohtani.

MLBLos Angeles Dodgers
