Shohei Ohtani's oldest game-worn jersey from Japan hits the auction block

In the world of sports memorabilia, few items command the same reverence as something tied to the 2024 National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

His remarkable journey from a teen phenom in Japan to now three-time MLB MVP has captivated fans across the globe. Now, collectors have a chance to own a tangible piece of his early legacy: the oldest known game-worn jersey from his days with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters during the 2017 season.

The auction, hosted by Grey Flannel Auctions, launched online bidding today and runs through December 8, 2024. For those with deep pockets and an appreciation for baseball history, this is a golden opportunity—literally.

The jersey, adorned with "HOKKAIDO NIPPON HAM" emblazoned across the chest in bold black tackle twill outlined in gold and white embroidery, is a stunner.

Ohtani’s iconic #11 and his last name grace the back, also in black tackle twill on white embroidery. The craftsmanship is unmistakably MizunoPro, complete with proper tagging and additional markers of authenticity that confirm its game-used status.

But it’s not just the aesthetics or authenticity that make this jersey extraordinary. The visible wear on the fabric tells stories of Ohtani’s grit and glory during his final season in Japan before embarking on his MLB journey.

The 2017 season wasn’t just any year for Ohtani—it was the crescendo of his Nippon Professional Baseball career.

In 65 games, Ohtani put up a .332 batting average, crushed eight home runs, and drove in 31 RBIs. On the mound, he maintained a solid 3.20 ERA, proving yet again that his two-way brilliance wasn’t a novelty—it was a revelation.

It’s a season that etched his name into Japanese baseball lore and set the stage for his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. By then, Ohtani was already a household name in Japan, having racked up accolades like the 2016 MVP and the rare distinction of being named to the Best Nine as both a pitcher and a designated hitter.

Fast forward to 2024, and Ohtani continues to shatter expectations.

After winning his first-ever World Series championship in October in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani was crowned the 2024 National League MVP-unanimously-for the third time in his career on Thursday.

Ohtani became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club, recording 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases during his 2024 campaign.

For collectors, the 2017 jersey isn’t just memorabilia; it’s a piece of history from the era that birthed Shohei Ohtani, already one of the greatest baseball players the game has ever seen.