The Los Angeles Dodgers Win Their First World Series Title Since 1988. Here's the Merchandise You Need to Celebrate

For the first time in 32 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers are champions of the world!

After seven consecutive postseason heartbreaks, the Dodgers finally lifted the Commissioner's Trophy on Wednesday night following their 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

As the players celebrated on the field and were crowned World Series Champions by the Commissioner himself, they put on their World Series Champions t-shirts and hats.

Now, you can own some of the same merchandise worn by the players on the field, including one of a kind unique items from some of the officially licensed retailers out there.

So if you have some old gear from the last time the Dodgers won the World Series, it's probably time to dust it out of the closet and buy new items for the next generation.

In fact, according to Michael Rubin of Fanatics.com, the Dodgers have already surpassed the record set by the Los Angeles Lakers just a few weeks ago for the most merchandise purchased in the first eight hours.

Here's where you can purchase the Dodgers World Series Champions item:

(Click the link for the website to be taken to the shop where all the merchandise can be viewed).

FOCO.com

FOCO

Fanatics.com

Lids.com