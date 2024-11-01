After 36 long years, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally hosted another parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Friday afternoon to celebrate their 2024 World Series Championship.

The players and their families rode along double-decker buses throughout the streets of downtown Los Angeles, starting at City Hall, and ending at the corner of 5th street and Flower, near the Los Angeles Central Library.

Following the nearly one-hour parade route, which saw hundreds of thousands of Dodgers fans line the streets of Los Angeles for a glimpse of their World Series Champions, the team headed back to Chavez Ravine for a celebration in front of the fans.

The celebration at Dodger Stadium featured a mariachi band, a performance by Ice Cube, several celebrity sightings, and speeches by most of the players. Here are the top five best moments from the parade and celebration.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No. 5 Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman—The MVPs share their stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 1, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) speaks at the celebration at Dodgers Stadium. A victory parade celebrating the Dodgers' World Series title in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, November 1, 2024. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The National League MVP trophy will soon reside on the mantle of Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers biggest offseason signing last winter is shy and soft-spoken. So it was a thrill for fans to hear him address the crowd at Dodger Stadium. And in English, no less! With his adorable dog Decoy by his side on the parade float, Ohtani spoke about his gratitude and his goals, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Fans, already overjoyed by his signing with LA, got a glimpse of their hero’s personality and humor—and a hint at the Dodgers dynasty he could help build.

Shohei Ohtani needed no interpreter to thank fans at Dodger Stadium during their World Series championship celebration on Friday, Nov, 1, 2024.

Then came Freddie Freeman, the World Series MVP, who poured his heart out to the crowd, recounting the physical and emotional hurdles he’d faced this season. He expressed gratitude for the fans’ support, especially during the health crisis his young son Maximus faced this summer. It was an emotional moment, a reminder of how deeply connected these players are to the city and its people.

Freddie Freeman gives an emotional speech at the Dodger Stadium celebration for their World Series championship.

No. 4 Clayton Kershaw declares: "Dodger for Life" as LA crowd roars

Los Angeles, CA - November 01: Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate as he hoists the championship trophy during a celebration of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, November 1, 2024.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The legendary left-hander had his moment in the sun, and nobody stole the show quite like Clayton Kershaw. When Roberts introduced Kershaw as the “GOAT” and brought him to the stage, Dodger Stadium went absolutely wild. Kershaw, with tears in his eyes, took a beat to soak in the scene and the love of the fans who have been there through thick and thin. Finally, he got to the words that hit everyone right in the feels: “I love you guys—Dodger for life!”

Clayton Kershaw: Dodger for life 💙 pic.twitter.com/o7P0Ecvudy — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

It was the culmination of an incredible journey with the Dodgers, but Kershaw wasn't the only player to get emotional on the stage. Dodgers' outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who sacrificed a lot of money to sign a one-year contract with the team in the offseason, was brought to tears while addressing the crowd that was chanting his name.

Teoscar Hernandez was emotional addressing the fans after winning his first World Series championship pic.twitter.com/sPckIFzDak — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2024

The moment got even better when he embraced Walker Buehler, who had closed out Game 5 in Yankee Stadium for the championship win. Buehler gave fans a nod to the historic 1988 World Series championship and MVP Orel Hershiser, by wearing his actual road jersey from Game 5, when he also closed out the title for the Dodgers with a complete game in the finale.

Walker Buehler is wearing Orel Hershiser's game-used 1988 World Series jersey at today's #WorldSeries parade. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZFv2kwWUo — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

Buehler, of course, kept the mood light with a beer bong on the float while rocking the jersey—a wild nod to Dodgers history as fans cheered him on. Later on, he linked up with Hershiser, who surprised him by wearing Buehler's home jersey.

Walker Buehler is LIVING pic.twitter.com/emChOam0DD — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) November 1, 2024

No. 3 Ice Cube, Dave Roberts, and the viral twerk that no one saw coming

Los Angeles, CA - November 01: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers with Ice Cube during a celebration of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, November 1, 2024.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The parade and celebration reached new heights of hype when West Coast rap legend Ice Cube took the stage at Dodger Stadium to perform his classic hits “Bow Down” and “Today Was a Good Day.”

Today was a good day in LA 😎🌴@icecube performs at the @Dodgers World Series parade 🧊 pic.twitter.com/RLMLIbwoZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2024

And it was indeed a good day—until manager Dave Roberts decided to get a little too friendly with the rhythm. Roberts joined Ice Cube on stage, ready to show his best moves, but somewhere along the line, he turned into the ultimate hype man, complete with a hilarious, if slightly embarrassing, attempt at twerking.

Let’s just say Roberts has probably logged more hours in the dugout than on the dance floor. As social media exploded, so did the crowd’s laughter and cheers. It’s the kind of moment Dodgers fans will be talking about for years. And though Roberts might cringe watching the replays, you can’t fault the guy for being all in on the celebration.

No. 2 Kiké Hernández brings the house down with the best speech of the day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks while holding the Commissioners' Trophy during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Leave it to Kiké Hernández to inject the most unfiltered energy into the celebration. With his usual panache, Kiké grabbed the mic and delivered what could only be described as the most epic speech of the day. Between cracking jokes about Ice Cube, Fat Joe, and just about anyone else who came to mind, Kiké had the crowd in stitches. His high-energy performance was a perfect reflection of his personality and his love for the game.

The Dodgers' Kike Hernandez makes an epic speech at the championship celebration at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

For one final cheer, Kiké got the crowd on their feet, yelling and laughing along, solidifying his status as the unofficial team hype man. This moment encapsulated everything fans love about him—fun-loving, fiery, and always up for making Dodgers fans smile.

No. 1 Honoring Fernando Valenzuela: A birthday salute to a legend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of a memorial in honor of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Fernando Valenzuela during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Only in LA would the celebration of a World Series win turn into a heartfelt tribute for Fernando Valenzuela on what would have been his 64th birthday. The Mexican pitching icon, who passed away just over a week ago, was on everyone’s minds and in their hearts. As the parade floats crawled along the route, fans spontaneously broke out into a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” honoring a man whose legacy has loomed large in Dodgers lore since that magical 1981 season when Valenzuela led the team to a World Series victory over the Yankees.

Dodgers fans sing happy birthday for Fernando Valenzuela on what would have been his 64th birthday 💙 pic.twitter.com/PzGhQyx75g — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2024

When the parade reached Dodger Stadium, the celebration intensified. Fans held up signs reading "¡Viva Fernando!" and chanted his name in the kind of rally that showed how deeply Fernando’s impact resonates in Los Angeles. It was a touching, bittersweet reminder that while Valenzuela may be gone, his spirit will forever be a part of Dodger history.

Thinking of you today on your birthday, Fernando. 💙 pic.twitter.com/m3b32hqhRS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2024

As the day turned to night, the city of Los Angeles buzzed with the energy of a long-awaited celebration. The Dodgers’ victory was about more than baseball; it was a tribute to the power of teamwork, resilience, and a city that never stops believing. These top five moments were just the highlights of a parade that Dodger fans will be reminiscing about for generations.