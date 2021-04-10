Walk It Off: The Los Angeles Dodgers 2021 Walk-Up Songs

Walk it off.

The year 2020 was unlike any other we've ever seen before. For Major League Baseball, the COVID-19 pandemic turned the game on its head, and stopped it dead in its tracks.

The league suspended spring training in early March, and did not resume until July. The 162-game regular season was shortened to just 60 games. Moreover, those 60 games would be played in empty stadiums across the country without fans in attendance.

In their place we saw cardboard cutouts and piped in crowd noise. Virtual press conferences and celebrations. Some teams had to quarantine for weeks on end, others had players opt-out entirely.

One thing we learned however was just how important music remained to get us all through a difficult year. Despite the fact that there were no fans in attendance to hear them, DJs still played players' walk-up music each and every time they stepped to the plate. That brief interlude of rhythm and noise delighted the ear drums and presented some form of normalcy and excitement for the players.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 shortened season turned out to be their best in three decades. With or without fans, the Dodgers dominated the competition from July to October. The Dodgers finished the regular season with the best record in baseball at 43-17. They then carried that over into the postseason, going 13-5 en route to their first World Series title in 32 years.

Fans are back in the stands this year and the players are excited to share their new walk-up music with them all. Whether it's a classic band like The Eagles or Fleetwood Mac, or something more contemporary like Morgan Wallen or Ed Sheeran, the players' choice in music is a bridge to the fans, providing an insight into our favorite athletes personalities and tastes.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also provide a window into their personal playlist.

Each and every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers and this year we are proud to call them the reigning World Series Champions.

For some players, you'll hear the same familiar song year after year—cough, cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, like to change it up constantly throughout the season. Some are superstitious with their walk-up music, and others just like what they like.

The Dodgers added some new pieces to the 2021 roster, and said goodbye to some good friends. Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez, and Pedro Baez all bolted in free agency. But the Dodgers reloaded with reigning Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, and former All-Star closer Corey Knebel.

Jimmy Nelson and David Price were on the team, but didn't play in a single game last year. They made their Dodger debuts this year. Rookies Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin made it on the Opening Day roster, as did their new super-utility player Zack McKinstry.

Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs:

Mookie Betts: "I Love My City" by Ernest K, "Stuntin' On You (featuring DDG & Dame D.O.L.L.A.) by Tyla Yaweh, and "Baddest Man Alive" by RZA and Black Keys

Corey Seager: "GOOD TIME" by Niko Moon

Justin Turner: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran & "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

A.J. Pollock: "The Chain," by Fleetwood Mac

Cody Bellinger: "Hotel California," by The Eagles and "Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)" by Drake

Chris Taylor: "Fight For Your Right," by Beastie Boys and "Levitating" by Dua Lipa

Max Muncy: "Business" by Eminem, "Welcome to the Party" by Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump, and "FEEL THE BEAT (featuring Maluma)" by Black Eyed Peas

Austin Barnes: "94 Bentley" by Saint JHN

Will Smith: "Nice For What" by Drake

Zach McKinstry - "Tyler Herro" by Jack Harlow

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "No Scrubs" by TLC

Walker Buehler: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against the Machine

Trevor Bauer: "The Pursuit of Vikings” by Amon Amarth

Scott Alexander: "Who Am I" by Snoop Dogg

Victor Gonzalez: "Mi Lindo Nayarit" by Bando El Recodo

Julio Urias: "La Corona Del Ranchero" by Los Dos Carnales

Kenley Jansen: "California Love," by 2Pac, Roger, and Dr. Dre

Joe Kelly: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Matt Beaty: "7000x" by Judah & the Lion

Gavin Lux: "Boom Boom Boom" by Roddy Rich and "La La Land" by Bryce Vine

Edwin Rios: "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta" by Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

Blake Treinen: "Fire Emoji" by YB

Dennis Santana: "Normalito (feat. Jonathan Burlon" by Leo RD

Tony Gonsolin: "Cat Daddy" by Rej3ctz

Dustin May: "Born of a Broken Man" by Rage Against the Machine

Brusdar Graterol: "Fireman" by Lil Wayne

Corey Knebel: "Loud" by Mac Miller

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: