A '90s-Style Outdoor Skating Rink Will Roll in Century City

What to Know April 24 and 25, 2021 at Westfield Century City Mall Atrium

Please remember your mask

Advance reservations; walk-ins may or may not be accommodated (due to limited capacity)

Creative activations that stir up anticipation ahead of a television show's debut or return?

People around Los Angeles know them well, with re-themed doughnut shops, immersive drive-thrus, and other here-today-gone-soon happenings that give a new or returning series some especially snazzy attention.

And a series that's set around the middle of the '90s?

Bet that the soundtrack, the sort of music that lends well to a spin or two around a rink, will be involved in whatever the pop-up experience will become.

And the one-weekend-only spotlight for Freeform's "Cruel Summer" will be all about tying on a pair of skates for a few throwback-centered rolls around an outdoor floor at Westfield Century City Mall Atrium.

The dates are April 24 and 25, advance reservations are a must (capacity will be limited), and the tunes will hail from the era of the mysterious thriller, so around 1993, 1994, and 1995.

DJ Daisy O’Dell will be at the turntables on Saturday, April 24 while Sunday, April 25 will feature DJs Sky Sky and Memmi.

"Cruel Summer is filled with twists, turns, and incredible 90s nostalgia," said Joe Ortiz, SVP, Content Marketing for Freeform. "What better way to celebrate the launch of this series than with a 90s themed – and socially distant – roller rink experience."

Masks are mandatory on the rink, do keep in mind, and you'll want to review other safety guidelines before booking your spot.

For more on the open-air experience, which will also feature Easter eggs and theming specific to the series, click.