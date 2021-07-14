A Free Soundwalk Debuts at LA State Historic Park

What to Know July 14-Sept. 29, 2021, 8 a.m. to sunset

Presented by Center Theatre Group in association with UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television

Download the free "32 Acres" app

Our lucky earbuds or favorite headphones, the ones with the squishy foam pieces and extra-long cord? We often have them on, or in our bag, as we go exploring around Los Angeles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

After all, a super-hot soundtrack set to our lives always seems to fit every outing.

But it isn't often that we can slip our buds on and find out fascinating details about the fascinating place where we're standing, with sounds and aural odes woven through the piece, deepening the experience.

That is going to happen, for sunshine-basking, history-seeking SoCal explorers, from July 14 through Sept. 29 thanks to a free, brand-new adventure.

It's called "32 Acres," and it calls upon one of Southern California's most storied open spaces for its inspiration: Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The park, as seen through the many layers of the complimentary app and listen-ready experience, "... serves as the enigmatic canvas for a contemplative experience on the character of Los Angeles, its hidden histories and imagined futures while exploring the paradoxes of urban nature."

Immersive artist Marike Splint is behind the site-specific, look-see-hear-absorb-think experience.

Center Theatre Group is presenting "32 Acres" for its summer-into-early-fall run, in association with UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Have you attended festivals at the park in the past, from presentations by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater to pop-up craft markets?

Peek beyond the lawn, the benches, the winding pathways, and the skyscraper-filled vistas to the layered and multi-prismatic story behind the space, all 32 acres of it.

While the app is free to download, and visiting LA State Historic Park requires no reservation nor paid admission, keep in mind that "32 Acres" is ready to be accessed while the park is open.

Those hours? Slip into your walking shoes and throw on your sun hat and be there, with your bestest, foam-squishiest headphones, from 8 in the morning through sunset.

Do you know every pocket of this vast and fascinating megalopolis?

No one truly can, but getting better acquainted with those special places, when and wherever we able to do so, is always a gift.

Connect in a creative and moving way with LA State Historic Park, through Sept. 29.

(L to R) Brandon Scott and Jenn Liu participate in “32 Acres,” a site site-specific soundwalk at Los Angeles State Historic Park July 14 through September 29, 2021. Photo by Craig Schwartz.