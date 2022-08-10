A Gooey Goodie Is Back in Time for National S'mores Day

What to Know Aug. 10 is National S'mores Day

Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

$8.95 (prices may vary by location); the popular dessert is a limited-time offering

Summon the general shape and size of a s'more to the center of your dessert-loving mind and you may conjure a confection that is most definitely rectangular, or at least square-ish, with a squishy middle part.

As for the traditional floor and ceiling of this small and snacky structure? It's made of one of the most delicious materials known to humankind: graham crackers.

But, of course, the s'more is s'more than just a standard square sweet. It can appear atop cold pops, swirled through ice cream, and if you visit a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, the melty-luscious treat will be delivered to your table in a pan.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Specifically a Pizookie pan, the round, oven-ready container that holds a cookie base, one that is topped with scoops of ice cream, drizzly sauces, and the occasional sprinkles.

Of course, BJ's buffs know that there are several appetizing iterations of the famous dessert, including the one that has proven to be the company's "most specifically requested flavor": the Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie.

This particular and particularly tempting Pizookie is back, for a limited time, and the timing is good: Aug. 10 is National S'mores Day, when we indulge in the campfire-fun confection in all its forms.

The BJ's goodies boasts "a warm, ooey-gooey Ghirardelli(r) triple chocolate cookie piled high with peanut butter, marshmallows toasted to perfection, and rich vanilla bean ice cream," making it a meal-ender to remember (or perhaps you're stopping by simply to enjoy the dessert as a stand-alone experience).

How will you celebrate this s'mores-ian celebration, an August day devoted to the hot, sticky-of-finger, and marshmallow-soft superstar?

S'mores can arrive in so many ways, from traditional rectangular-y offerings to warm pans of ice cream-topped cookie deliciousness. There's s'more to choose from, too, from this category, so enjoy finding this timeless treat in all its flavorful forms.