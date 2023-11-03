A holiday skating rink — with a twist — opens in Downtown Torrance

What to Know Ice Fantasy Skating Rink at 1408 Cabrillo Avenue in Old Torrance

Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, 2024

$16 adult admission (60-minute skate session with skate rental included); other ticketing tiers available

While November is fully autumnal from start to finish, one of wintertime's most whimsical symbols has a way of shimmering into existence throughout the eleventh month: the outdoor skating rink.

And "fall" for these charming wintry venues, we do, for they're only really around for a number of weeks, wrapping up after the holidays are through.

But there's a new destination in Downtown Torrance that has all of the icy flair of the seasonal rinks without the ice: It's the Ice Fantasy Skating Rink, where the ice is, yes, but a fanciful fantasy.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a synthetic ice rink — the surface is a "solid polymer material made from polyethylene plastic" — which "guarantees a smooth and authentic skating experience with the opportunity to skate under the sun or the stars – a truly unique experience in SoCal this winter."

An adult ticket is $16 — that includes 60 minutes of rink enjoyment and skate rental, too — but there are other ticketing tiers available.

If the notion of taking a spin on a warm weekend appeals, consider visiting during the rink's opening weekend while the weather is on the balmier side. But no worries if you can't make it by before the holidays: The Ice Fantasy Skating Rink will remain open for over two months, with a concluding date on Jan. 7, 2024.

Note that the hours will be extended over winter break; see the site for more information.

Seeking a snack nearby? There are a number of eateries within walking distance.