A holiday skating rink — with a twist — opens in Downtown Torrance

What to Know
- Ice Fantasy Skating Rink at 1408 Cabrillo Avenue in Old Torrance
- Nov. 3 through Jan. 7, 2024
- $16 adult admission (60-minute skate session with skate rental included); other ticketing tiers available
While November is fully autumnal from start to finish, one of wintertime's most whimsical symbols has a way of shimmering into existence throughout the eleventh month: the outdoor skating rink.
And "fall" for these charming wintry venues, we do, for they're only really around for a number of weeks, wrapping up after the holidays are through.
But there's a new destination in Downtown Torrance that has all of the icy flair of the seasonal rinks without the ice: It's the Ice Fantasy Skating Rink, where the ice is, yes, but a fanciful fantasy.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
This is a synthetic ice rink — the surface is a "solid polymer material made from polyethylene plastic" — which "guarantees a smooth and authentic skating experience with the opportunity to skate under the sun or the stars – a truly unique experience in SoCal this winter."
An adult ticket is $16 — that includes 60 minutes of rink enjoyment and skate rental, too — but there are other ticketing tiers available.
If the notion of taking a spin on a warm weekend appeals, consider visiting during the rink's opening weekend while the weather is on the balmier side. But no worries if you can't make it by before the holidays: The Ice Fantasy Skating Rink will remain open for over two months, with a concluding date on Jan. 7, 2024.
The Scene
Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.
Note that the hours will be extended over winter break; see the site for more information.
Seeking a snack nearby? There are a number of eateries within walking distance.