A Skrewball Whiskey Cupcake Just Debuted at Sprinkles

What to Know Dec. 21, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021

$4.99 each

Created for 21+ cupcake lovers

Your NYE plans?

"Cupcakes on the couch" sounds pretty sweet and right as we firmly and emphatically show 2020 out the door.

And if those cupcakes that cupcake-obsessed adults enjoy happen to possess a bit of made-for-adults kick, a flair that comes from the presence of a posh whiskey, then your New Year's Eve couch-based plans may have met their ultimate confection.

Sprinkles Cupcakes now has such a confection on its limited-time menu, and it is a grown-up goodie with a Skrewball approach to the season.

In fact, Skrewball Whiskey is the star of this spirited sweet, and it appears in not one but two places in the delectable dessert.

The treat, which debuted on Monday, Dec. 21, is a "... chocolate chip studded yellow cake lined with a Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey cookie crust, topped with Skrewball buttercream and rimmed with Skrewball cookie crumbles."

It's $4.99 per cupcake, which means you and your New Year's Eve sweetheart can snag two for just over a tenner (with tax, natch).

But wait: Starting on Dec. 28, through to the third of January, Sprinkles Cupcakes will be baking a Whiskey and Champagne 4-box in honor of the stay-at-home holiday.

Two Skrewball cupcakes will be included, and two Kir Royale cupcakes, too.

The price? It's $20. Upping the festive factor? Decorations that summon the fizzy appearance of tiny golden flutes.

And, finally, from the "last but not least" category, there is the Skrew 2020 dozen for $54.

This 12-cupcake assortment will also be available on Dec. 28, with an end date of Jan. 3, and it includes four Skrewball Whiskey cupcakes, four Kir Royale cupcakes, and four classic Sprinkles red velvet cupcakes.