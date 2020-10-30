A Spooky Neon Tour of Los Feliz Is Soon to Zoom

What to Know The Zoom presentation is on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

$10

A walking tour is scheduled for Nov. 8 (face coverings are a must)

Traipsing around East Hollywood and Los Feliz, all while keeping your eyes up and on the neighborhoods' significant storefronts and signs?

You're going to come across quite a bit of neon, and nice neon at that. For the (literally) buzzy form of illumination still holds shimmering sway in that neck of Los Angeles, lending pizzazz to local businesses and drawing those who love its look.

Fans and docents from the Museum of Neon Art definitely count themselves in that latter group.

And to celebrate the spookier side of the spots behind and below all of that great lighting, there is a tour on Zoom on Friday evening, Oct. 30, with a walking tour on scheduled for Nov. 8 (face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory).

"MONA Curator of Education and Engagement Ani Mnatsakanyan and Executive Director Corrie Siegel will shine a light on the haunted, spooky stories of this area as well as its masterful neon signage in this roughly 2 mile walk," shared the museum, which is based in Glendale.

"East Hollywood is well known for its diverse communities, hip restaurants, and rich history of offbeat stores and entertainment."

MONA is temporarily closed, but the museum staff has offered a plethora of go-on-your-own walks, all to give people looking for some local culture a reason to safely get out and look around.

The self-guided tours are free.

Likewise, online treats, like the virtual Neon Night Walk on Oct. 30, have also become a great staple of the museum during the pandemic.

Looking for something a little sparkly, a little scary, and oh-so-SoCal? Sign up now and get to know a local lore-filled area on a deeper level, just before Halloween.