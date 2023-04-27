A Strawberry-Picking ‘Happy Hour' Is Sprouting at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Strawberry Happy Hour at Tanaka Farms in Irvine

3 p.m. on April 27 and 28; reservations are required

$10 for a one-pound basket (price includes picking and eating)

If May had a scent, it might be strawberry, but since we can't smell months — at least not yet, but technological advances are moving at an impressive speed — we'll have to imagine the fifth month's singular fragrance.

It is, after all, the strawberry-iest stretch of the year, at least around Southern California. Two of the major fruit festivals, the California Strawberry Festival and the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, take place in May, and local farms are beautifully bursting with juicy joy.

Tanaka Farms has long been one of the strawberry-growing greats of our region, and chances to pick the bright red gems are plentiful.

But have you ever savored a Strawberry Happy Hour? Nope, this isn't an event centered around strawberry-themed cocktails but rather picking the luscious goodies later in the day, starting at 3 o'clock.

And two special Strawberry Happy Hours are just ahead at the Irvine farm, on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

Ten dollars gets you a one-pound basket, and you're free to fill that up (every basket after that is $7).

But keep in mind that you'll need to reserve a spot before you go.

We're on the precipice of May, that strawberry-merry month, and kicking it off with an afternoon spent strawberry-picking feels like an especially festive way to head into the month.

Can't make these pop-up Strawberry Happy Hours? No need to be blue: The Irvine destination has so many good things just ahead, including special luncheons for both Mother's Day and Father's Day.