Adorn your ofrenda with pick-your-own marigolds from Underwood Family Farms

What to Know Pick-your-own marigolds are blooming at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

$14 weekday admission; weekend admission during the Fall Festival must be purchased online (view prices on the site); pick-your-own marigolds are 25¢ each

The blossoms often adorn Día de los Muertos ofrendas as October concludes and November begins

You've got your framed photographs, the pictures that depict your loved one enjoying all sorts of tender-hearted family moments. The pan de muerto is ready, too, and the other foodstuffs your dearly departed friend or relative enjoyed.

A bit of salt, some papel picado, and the mementos they treasured are all lovely additions to your household altar, the Día de los Muertos ofrenda you erect as November nears.

Now flowers are the next pretty procurement, specifically the beautiful, fall-hued, lightly scented marigold.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

You can find the stunning cempasúchil in stores and at florist shops, but there is another way to gather the blooms you seek: By picking the meaning-filled blossoms at a local farm.

Your favorite farm may be growing them this October — marigolds are so vibrant as fall deepens — so checking with a grower you frequent is a good idea.

One spot where the flowers are currently in "full bloom and looking great" is Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. The destination's Fall Festival is also happening, making it a bustling spot brimming with autumn activities.

A pick-your-own marigold flower is 25 cents. You'll also need to pay farm admission, which is $14 Monday through Friday (and includes Animal Center entry and other offerings).

Weekend admission during the busy Fall Festival season must be purchased online ahead of your visit; entry prices are available on the site.

There are other flowers in the fields to consider gathering from the pick-your-own fields such as sunflowers, squash flowers, and zinnias. Loads of vegetables and fruits are also looking ripe and ready to go home, including, of course, an array of pumpkins.

All of the prices are available on the pick-your-own page at the Underwood Family Farms Moorpark site.

Pictured: A past marigold bloom at Underwood Family Farms.