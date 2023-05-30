Ahoy: A Sizable Dragon Has Been Spied in Buena Park

What to Know "Here Be Dragons" at Pirates Dinner Adventure opens June 1, 2023

Leviathan, an animatronic dragon, will be joining the swashbuckling show

$68.95 and up (general admission adult); other ticketing options available; a dragon-themed drink will pop up during the show's run, too

The mysterious and mythical beasties of the deep have a way of squishing through our collective imaginations on a regular basis, even if we rarely find ourselves at the shore or on a ship.

We imagine all sorts of sloshy surreal sights, from tangly tentacles to oversized suckers to the sort of beasts that sport scales and wings.

But seeing such a creature on stage while surrounded by a colorful cadre of quipping pirates? That's something rather notable, especially when that stage is found a few miles from the beach.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We arrrrr talking about the Pirates Dinner Adventure here, of course, that Buena Park stage-and-supper experience that features a swashbuckling story, several athletic and comical performers, and spirited moments involving audience interaction.

And members of the audience, even those fans who've called upon the Beach Boulevard bastion of outlandish adventure in the past, will soon get to know a new character, one that goes by quite the fearsome name: Leviathan.

It's an animatronic dragon, one that will add some fantastical flair to the finale of "Here Be Dragons," the latest extravaganza to climb the mast at the capacious theater, which has been delivering plucky and powerful pirate-themed entertainment to Southern California audiences for nearly two decades.

"We're extremely excited to introduce our new cast member to fans of the show and the amazing technology it brings with it," said Julio Duran, general manager.

"At Pirates Dinner Adventure, we're always looking for unique elements to add to the experience and our dragon puts a twist on the show that guests won’t be expecting!"

Walk the plank in the direction of this page, which has tickets for "Here Be Dragons," information on the dinner items, and everything else you need to know.