Go Burbank for this free art fair, an indie arts fest boasting hundreds of shoppable booths

What to Know Jackalope Art Fair, featuring 150+ artisans from around the area and beyond

Downtown Burbank

Free admission; June 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackalope Art Fair, that joyful, present-packed, I-need-this-for-my-kitchen artisan festival, is a staple on the Southern California holiday calendar.

You will, in fact, find the festive, booth-lined, weekend-long lark in Pasadena just ahead of Thanksgiving and, a couple of weeks later, in Burbank.

This means that plenty of people swing by to pick up a clever mug, vibrant scarf, or homemade fudge to give to the most creative person in their life, a character-filled gift that instantly tells the giftee that the giver made a most excellent effort.

But what happens when this popular holidaytime happening pops up in warmer months, which is just what's taking place in Burbank on June 8 and 9?

You may not be ready, quite yet, to complete your seasonal shopping, but you can pick up a few things for around the house, your wardrobe, your pet, or all of the above.

And, of course, Dad: His holiday is just ahead, on Sunday, June 16.

There are over 150 regional artisans at the fair; clever pup kerchiefs from Moose With Me, Mama's Handmade Sudsy Soap, and Hippytoes Pottery are some of the purveyors you'll get to know while browsing.

Entry to Jackalope is free; food often plays a yummy role, with goodies for sale. And, of course, you'll have the dining choices of downtown to ponder, too, before or after you shop.

Soon, really very soon, actually, the holiday-ish fairs of the fall will return. For now, enjoy sunny afternoons, sundresses, and the chance to feather your own nest, or pantry, at this playful-of-spirit shop-tacular.