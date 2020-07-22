Baseball Bites Abound Ahead of the Dodgers' Opener

What to Know Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

July 23 at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN

Philippe the Original has outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery, while you can pick up Dodger Donuts at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts July 23-26

When the Dodgers meet the Giants on the field on July 23, fans won't be in the stands due to pandemic precautions.

But you can bet that Dodgers devotees will tune in from home, starting soon after 7 o'clock, when the game begins on ESPN.

Which means that at-home baseball buffs won't be able to swing by the concessions stand for a box of popcorn or a soda, unless they've gotten super-creative and installed a concession stand just off their kitchen.

There is a way to find a few batter-up bites, though, before the game starts, should you want to make sure the cuisine on your coffee table reflects your Dodger spirit.

The go-to grub choice for so many stadium regulars? It's Philippe the Original, the Alameda-adjacent spot that's famous for its Opening Day parties created for fans of the team.

The party isn't happening in 2020, but the landmark, which is famous for French dips, hot mustard, and bright pink hard-boiled eggs, among other classics, is offering outdoor dining, as well as takeout and delivery.

And at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood? The blue-and-white Dodger Donut is making a fleeting, frosting-laden, four-day return, starting on July 23.

It's a buttermilk glazed doughnut with blueberry jam that's made in-house. Oh yes, and there's red "stitching," too, in the design, to pay festive homage to the appearance of a baseball.

And if you just have to have a Dodger Dog, there are ways to find great frankfurters around town, while the stadium's concession stands remain temporarily shuttered.

Dog Haus has a savory special on, through the end of July, and it is all about a free Haus Dog when you use the app. But do download the app by 11:59 p.m. on July 22 in order find your freebie.