Join Big Sunday's joyful Halloween volunteer event and give back

What to Know Big Sunday's "Spooky Sunday"

Sunday, Oct. 27

Noon to 2 p.m.

Wilshire Crest Elementary School at 5241 W. Olympic Boulevard

A trunk-or-treat for underserved kids is at the heart of the volunteer happening; volunteers are also needed to help with the carnival games and other activities

So many of our most vibrant and enthusiastically observed annual occasions offer meaningful ways to pitch in, give back, and volunteer.

Finding those heart-true opportunities can be easier with some of the major holidays, of course, but there are always routes to getting involved in community celebrations, whatever the time of year.

Even late October, where the excellent opportunity to volunteer at a Halloween event does come around, now and then.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Big Sunday's Spooky Sunday is seeking volunteers for its yearly revelry, which will begin at noon on Oct. 27 at Wilshire Crest Elementary School.

The sweet happening — and it is candy-sweet, yes, but also kind in spirit — gathers several volunteers for a memorable day of trunk-or-treating, carnival games, a magic show, and face painting.

Spooky Sunday, which is billed as "one of the largest Halloween community service events" in the country, is all about sweet service, with nineteen regional nonprofits joining the gathering.

The "nonprofits and their constituent families will be hosted at this very popular and fun event designed to safely bring Halloween to underserved children," shares the Big Sunday team.

But before the Oct. 27 Halloween-themed festivity even begins?

Costumes that have been collected by the group will be "donated and distributed to the participating nonprofits," so kids and their families can don costumes ahead of the party, if they wish.

Beyond the mondo trunk-or-treating scene — and it is quite big, with around 30 participating vehicles — other cute doings will festoon the school grounds, with fortune tellers, a haunted tunnel, and more activities upping the seasonal spirit.

Oh yes: All of the trunk-or-treat cars will be decorated, and the volunteers giving out candy are often dressed to match the theme.

For information on volunteering at the two-hour event or donating to support this amazing way to bring Halloween joy to so many, visit the Big Sunday site now.

Big Sunday, which organizes community-boosting volunteer events througout the calendar, is marking its 25th anniversary in 2024.