The world premiere of ‘Memnon' opens at the Getty Villa in September

What to Know "Memnon" at the Getty Villa, presented by the Getty Villa and The Classical Theatre of Harlem

Sept. 5-28, 2024, Thursdays through Sundays; previews begin in late August

$30 and up

While Southern California is home to several stellar stages, finding the alfresco opportunity to bask in a centuries-old story, one that grandly unfurls in the sort of setting that recalls the iconic ancient venues of Greece, is rare.

Unless, of course, you look to the Getty Villa and you keep September circled on the calendar.

For that's when the Pacific Palisades-based museum, the world-famous home to a plethora of incredible antiquities, stages a classical work in the way that theatergoers may have viewed it long, long ago.

The Getty Villa's 18th Annual Villa Outdoor Classical Production opens Sept. 5. (photo: the Getty Villa)

"Memnon," the museum's 18th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production, tells "... the tale of an Ethiopian king who journeys to the city of Troy to fight alongside the Trojans in their darkest hour."

"This epic story, from the ancient Greek legend of the fall of Troy, has been overlooked for over a millennium, until now," shares the museum.

Tickets are on sale for the world premiere of the play, which is presented by the Getty Villa and The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

"We are thrilled to welcome the esteemed The Classical Theatre of Harlem to the Getty Villa for their first major West Coast theatrical production as part of our annual outdoor theater program," says Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the Getty Museum.

"The Villa's theater program bridges the past and the present, showcasing the continuing relevance of classical dramas to modern day audiences. The world premiere of 'Memnon' this September is a must-see for all."

Tickets start at $30 and are available now; for play details, production notes, and more about this work's journey to the stage, visit the Getty Villa site now.