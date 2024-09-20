A ‘Cosmic Art Night' will shimmer at Mount Wilson Observatory

What to Know Cosmic Art Night, presented by Arts@ the Observatory

Sunday, Oct. 13

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$200

It's true that you can call upon Mount Wilson Observatory for strictly astronomical reasons, such as gazing through one of the most powerful telescopes around in order to ponder incredibly distant objects.

But some events that might be described as "astronomically awesome" if not fully astronomical are also known for adding twinkle to the universe-scanning landmark's calendar.

The classic concerts in the famous dome, the one housing the 100-inch telescope, have long entranced local music lovers. Now fans of enchanting art will have a chance to bask in the beauty of the cosmos and earthbound creativity.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A "Cosmic Art Night," presented by Arts@ the Observatory, will shimmer on Oct. 13.

The "observing and viewing experience at the conjunction of astronomy and art" will feature the exhibit "Of Sea and Sky" works by Rebecca Méndez and Stephen Nowlin, as well as an enlightening discussion with both artists.

"Installed in the 100-inch telescope dome at Mount Wilson Observatory, "Of Sea and Sky" connects around themes of truth-seeking, Earth ecology, and space cosmology, as well as sensitivities to the diverse history of human and animal knowledge-gathering and relations," reveals the observatory team.

The theme of light continues: You'll get the opportunity to peer through the 100-inch telescope during the evening, possibly spying stars, clusters, and other wonders of the universe that exist across the vast reaches of space.

There are several happenings coming up at the mountaintop observatory, including "Talks & Telescopes" and engineering tours that go behind the scenes; check out the schedule now and prepare for lift-off at once of Southern California's starriest spots.

Eager to stroll the grounds for free, calling upon fascinating stops like the on-site astronomy museum?

That's possible, too. Many visitors enjoy the view-filled stroll, followed by a stop at the Cosmic Cafe, a seasonal eatery, for lunch.