Delicious tradition: It's Rosca de Reyes time at La Monarca Bakery

What to Know Rosca de Reyes, available seasonally at La Monarca Bakery locations

$24 medium cake; $40 large cake

The Día de los Reyes dessert features walnuts, candied fruits, and pan dulce dough; look for individual conchas on the bakeries' shelves, too

Leaving your shoes by your bedside, placing some grass or hay at the door, and creating memorable and meaningful meals are some of the moving ways that people celebrate Three Kings Day.

But even if you forget to place your lucky loafers out ahead of the Epiphany, the kingly occasion still has something sweet as a celebratory centerpiece: The Rosca de Reyes, a confection that is a longtime favorite in several points around the globe, from Spain to Mexico to Southern California.

Baking a Día de los Reyes dessert is a joyful pastime for many families after the observances of New Year's Day conclude. Still, you can also find the flavorful Epiphany favorite at sweet shops around Los Angeles ahead of Jan. 6.

La Monarca Bakery has become the goodie-centered go-to for Rosca de Reyes fans in the earliest days of the year, which is the case as 2024 dawns.

The seasonal cake is now available at the bakeries, which are located in Whittier, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, Highland Park, and other cities across the region.

The Rosca includes "traditional pan dulce dough with a cookie crust, candied fruit, and walnuts" and the little figurines that figure into the sweet's story? Those will be "provided in a separate baggie," assures the founded-in-SoCal company.

There are two sizes to consider — a medium and a large — so you'll need to decide how many of your friends and family members will want their own slice.

Or will you and your nearest/dearest enjoy it over several days? Warmed with a little butter in the morning or perhaps a drizzle of honey in the afternoon?

Here's where to order. And how lovely: There's a conchas tray for the holidays, too, should you desire individual cakes.