‘Dino Fest' shines a fascinating light on rare and ‘rawr' fossils

What to Know
- Dino Fest at the Natural History Museum
- Saturday, Sept. 21
- Free for museum members; included with paid admission for non-members
- Fossils, paleontologist presentations, activities, and visits to the Dinosaur Hall are on the roster
There are rare treasures in this world — a lovely gem possessing ethereal sparkle might be considered rare, as would a surprise showing of the aurora borealis — but there are a few "rawr" phenomena, too.
We are, of course, talking about those beasties, past and present, that make a big, dramatic noise when they want to be heard, a type of loud roar or, if you're feeling a bit fanciful, a "rawr."
Dinosaur bones are certainly rare and rawr, making the Natural History Museum's annual Dino Fest a treat for devotees of the dinoverse.
It's an all-ages treat that's included with admission, unless, of course, you're a member of the Exposition Park museum.
Not only can you enjoy Dino Fest as part of your membership but you'll "get exclusive early access" to the rare/rawr fun.
On the schedule at the one-day-only celebration, which stomps into the science institution Sept. 21?
The chance to "(m)eet world-renowned paleontologists from the Museum's Dinosaur Institute and beyond" is always a terrific opportunity, especially if you get the chance to ask a question or two.
Jurassic giant dinosaurs will make a cameo, though not in-person, or in-dino, of course. But fossils from the era will play a remarkable role in the festival, an event "that is millions of years in the making!"
Activities, opportunities to roam the Dinosaur Hall, and other dino-delights are on the roster.
Or "rawr-ster," if you'll allow us, and we hope you will.
True, we've never actually heard a T. Rex rawr outside of a movie theater, or say anything at all for that matter.
But humans are rawr-ing to attend most anything to do with dinosaurs, including this exceptional event at a museum that offers the public so many rare, and rawr, opportunities.
Sept. 21 is the final day of summer; bid the season a T. Rex-sized goodbye by calling upon this colossal-of-scope, colossal-of-size celebration at the Natural History Museum.