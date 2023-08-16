Disco devotees, slip into your glitteriest garb and dance for Griffith Park

What to Know Disco Night at the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival; attendees are invited to wear their disco-y best for a "Midsummer"-merry performance

Thursday, Aug. 17

Tickets are free, but be sure to register in advance

Disco-y dress is most often seen indoors, at the dance halls and vibrant venues associated with the festive phenomenon. That's because disco dancing, which hit its zazziest zenith in the late '70s, often took place beneath a mirror ball, the sort of decoration that requires a ceiling.

But another decade that bore the '70s mantel, the 1570s, wasn't known for its dazzling disco scene. Rather, it was the time period when William Shakespeare was a child and surely dreaming up fanciful worlds, the sorts of remarkable realms that would one day appear on a stage.

One of those stories, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," feels like a fun and offbeat fit for disco-style vibes, thanks to its playful and Puckish nature.

So it is no surprise that the 1570s will meet the 1970s at the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival on Thursday, Aug. 17. The Independent Shakespeare Co., the troupe behind the ebullient annual offering, has dubbed Aug. 17 as "Disco Night," meaning guests are invited to arrive in bell bottoms, wide-collared shirts, and all the glitter they like.

"Midsummer" is indeed the night's play, with eye-catching costuming and live music to fit its fabulous characters and themes.

But much of the scene will also take place around the grounds of Griffith Park's Old Zoo, where revelers will be rocking their best throwback looks.

Which prompts us to ponder this: How does one dress disco-ish with a sartorial nod to Shakespeare? Ye olde tights and neon platform shoes? You're invited to go the outlandish distance with whatever outfit you choose.

Just be sure to pre-register. Tickets are, yes, free, but the company would love to know if they should expect you. Also? Here's what to expect when you attend, from food to blankets to everything else.