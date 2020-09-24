Fête the Autumn Moon With Cookies and Crafts

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.

Free

If you'd like to make a spiral lantern or bake almond cookies, you'll want to purchase or procure the materials and ingredients

Greeting fall, in a way that keeps cultural traditions, art, culinary pursuits, dance, and music close to your heart, is an uplifting act that many people look to, throughout the year.

And if it is late September?

Chances are as strong as the moon is magnificent that there will be a Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown, with your favorite Chinese bakery and restaurant creating all sorts of classic treats to complement the celebration.

The moon is still high in the sky as fall 2020 begins, but festivals have changed in the face of the pandemic.

One culture-focused hub that is keeping its plan to throw a party, but in a free and virtual fashion, is the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

True, the museum is open to visitors, and there are a number of safety protocols in place. But the Festival of the Autumn Moon will take place, via our screens, on Sunday, Sept. 27 in the late morning.

So, yes: We think moon-marvelous thoughts while the star that supplies moonlight is high in the sky.

First thing to know?

There are several sweet elements to the hour-long festivity, but if you'd like to try out the spiral lantern craft, or bake some delicious almond cookies, you'll want to prep your materials and/or ingredients on your own.

The list of what you'll need for both projects, as well as instructions, maybe be found on this pdf.

As for the music, performances, and more you'll see on screen?

It will be a beautifully busy hour, with tea pot juggling from Mr. Zhong, a lesson in the traditions of the Chinese opera (Sophia Chan will present), and dancing, with both traditional Vietnamese dancing and lion dancing in the spotlight (JC Culture and Viet Cam will perform).

How are you marking the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival?

With mooncakes, centuries-old music, or a dramatic lion dance? It's an annual moment that's full of joy, beauty, and peace, and one many Southern Californians are always eager to sweetly savor, year after year.