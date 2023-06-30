Fourth of July fun times: The Pacific Wheel, bike rides, and cake

What to Know The Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier will feature the flag and patriotic designs nightly from June 30-July 4

Decorated bike rides will roll in Long Beach and Pacific Palisades

Sweet Lady Jane is baking a special sweet for the occasion

There are many memorable ways to honor Independence Day, from the reading of stirring speeches from the front steps of local libraries to colorful parades, the sort of processions that feature brassy bands, fanciful floats, and costumed participants representing homespun clubs.

A parade is an ideal expression of the July holiday if you'd like to attend an event that doesn't have fireworks, or you plan on doing a few things during your Fourth of July, with a nostalgic morning event and a visit to a local park to see some pyrotechnics after the sun sets.

Your town may have a daytime celebration or a nighttime festivity that will forgo the sky-high sparkle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Or perhaps you’d like to visit the Pacific Wheel, which will feature the American flag on its 9-story side, and all sorts of red, white, and blue designs, each night from June 30 through July 4. The start time is when the sun sets — so think around 8:09 p.m. — and it will all wrap around 30 minutes past midnight.

You can also view the patriotic show on the 90-foot attraction via its live cam.

Decorated bike rides are some of the sweetest ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, and there are a few rolling around our region.

The Great American Kids' Bike Parade in Long Beach is an adorable favorite, but the cycles aren't the only stars. Look for a kids' patriotic speech contest and a kids' patriotic costume contest, too, on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Pacific Palisades is well-known for a big-big-big bash when the Fourth of July arrives, with a sizable parade, fireworks, and more. But the Kids on Bikes Pacific Palisades event is a community favorite, with a contest for "Best Decorated Bike/Scooter."

And seasonal treats are popping up at local bakeries and restaurants in the days ahead, with the Star-Spangled Triple Berry Cake making a delicious show at Sweet Lady Jane and the Fat Cookout Sandwich at Fat Sal's — the sandwich with "cheeseburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, potato chips, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a warm hero" — returning to the eateries on July 1.