Join a free Kwanzaa Celebration and enjoy shopping, speakers, and dining

What to Know Kwanzaa Celebration and Marketplace

AC Bilbrew Library

150 E. El Segundo Boulevard in Los Angeles

Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free; tickets are available online

Making time to ponder and honor the seven principles that weave through Kwanzaa?

The annual observance, which began on Dec. 26, grants people the room and reflection to consider the holiday, its meaning, and those important principles, which include the time-honored tenets of unity, self-determination, and more.

You can honor those principles at a joyful festivity, a happening that will feature "... cultural performances, traditional food, and a marketplace showcasing unique crafts and gifts."

The afternoon event will elevate the sights, sounds, and flavors that pay heartfelt tribute to "African heritage and culture," as well as the many gifts of Kwanzaa.

The Kwanzaa Celebration and Marketplace, presented by the Los Angeles South Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the AC Bilbrew Library on El Segundo Boulevard.

Special speakers, creative activities, the vendors from around the region, and a Kwanzaa Soul Food Dinner are on the schedule.

Admission is free to the Dec. 28 celebration, but you'll want to secure your ticket via the event site.