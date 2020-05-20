Grads, Magnolia Bakery Has Your Free Cupcakes

What to Know Every Thursday through June 25

8389 W. Third

Show with your school ID, diploma, or cap and gown for a half dozen free cupcakes (or a dozen mini cupcakes, if you prefer)

The Class of 2020 is being hailed in a host of unprecedented ways during this unusual season, a time when traditional ceremonies have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the pandemic response.

From cheerful yard signs to pop-up driveway ceremonies, the mortarboard-wearing set has found itself at the centerstage of society, all as the wider public keeps new graduates in their hearts and minds during this poignant period.

Magnolia Bakery wanted to do something sweet for those set to diploma-up in the spring of 2020, and few things are as literally sweet as a cupcake.

If you're a graduate, you're invited to visit the West Third bakery on any Thursday through June 25 and pick up a half dozen cupcakes, for free. Or a dozen mini cupcakes, if that's your preferred snacking style.

You'll just need to show the Magnolia Bakery staffer your diploma or school ID. Or, yes, you can wear your cap and gown as proof, if you're feeling it.

As for the purchase-ready options at the iconic desserterie, which was founded in New York City in 1996?

There's a graduation-themed cake that can be shipped anywhere in the nation. It's a confetti cake, a share-ready goodie "... decorated with white and red vanilla buttercream and a "Congrats Grad!" inscriptions."

The bakery also is offering a "Congrats Grad!" spin on its famous banana pudding. Yep, that gooey confection is also shippable, too.

Find your festive and free treats each Thursday, for the next few weeks, on West Third. And don't forget that diploma, your school identification, or that cool cap and gown you so amazingly earned.