Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions Are Here

Sweet summer Sundays, stellar sounds, and a most excellent roster of Southern California-based DJs, musicians, instrumentalists, and house music artists?

A fan of Grand Park's Sunday Sessions looks forward to this deeply awesome, week-elevating event each summer.

And while the annual event won't return as a you-are-there happening in 2020, you can still be there, virtually, thanks to a livestream on the Grand Park's digital platforms.

For the DTLA destination's celebrated Sunday Sessions will make its free three-part return on Sunday, June 14, leading off with "Ladies First."

The six-hour gathering of the ear, mind, and heart "... features a diverse, all-female line-up of L.A.’s top open-format DJs."

"Through their curated content and experiences, Ladies First aims to be the catalyst for the next generation of female creatives and entrepreneurs who break boundaries. A mix of Asian American and Black voices will rock the Sunday Sessions virtual dance floor and shine a light in solidarity on the community’s strength and endurance," shared the team behind the Grand Park party.

It all begins at 2 in the afternoon, and wraps around sunset, at 8 o'clock.

And coming up on July 19? It's "Map Pointz," "... the official 90s Southern California subculture digital archive documenting Latino youth in the era’s underground party crew scene."

"Created by Los Angeles-based artist Guadalupe Rosales, MAP POINTZ deconstructs and reframes marginalized histories, offering platforms for self-representation."

And if you're forever an ardent aficionado of great house music from the aughts, "THE WELL" is what you'll want to check out on Aug. 23.

Gathering in Grand Park for this popular series?

It won't happen in 2020, but we can find a way to connect with a plethora of amazing artists as well as this gift of a complimentary music extravaganza, one that has set the tempo-terrific, beat-sweet tone for so many Southern Californians' Sundays, and their weeks still ahead, in the past.