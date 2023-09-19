Happy 80th, Twohey's: Celebrate in South Pas with deals, music, and vintage cars

What to Know Twohey's, the longtime San Gabriel Valley eatery, is turning 80

Deals, including an 80-cent mini sundae with entrée purchase, and special events are on the schedule from Sept. 20 through 24

424 Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena

If you grew up around the San Gabriel Valley while simultaneously developing an affection for old-school soda fountain confections, chances are good that you sunk a chilled spoon into a Twohey's sundae more than once.

For the deluxe diner, which has held comforting court in a number of cities around the area — first Pasadena, then Alhambra, and now South Pasadena — is synonymous with fudge-drenched sweets, as well as the legendary Little Stink-O.

Nope, the Little Stink-O was definitely not a sundae — it was the onion-y icon that inspired the restaurant's logo, the one featuring a nose with a clothespin, as well as today's Original Stinko burger — but it does show how a decades-old dining destination can become well-known for more than one item.

Now those dishes, and several others, will be in the celebratory spotlight as Twohey's turns 80 with a festive five-day commemoration.

The party gets going on Sept. 20 with a mini sundae special, one that will stay good 'n gooey right through Sept. 24, when the celebration concludes.

Beyond the 80-cent mini sundaes, look also for special cocktails like Rockin' 80s, the Nifty Fifty, and The Celebration.

Keep in mind that you'll need to purchase an entrée to enjoy the mini sundae special. The Original Stinko is always a popular choice, as are the Baby Back Ribs and, for seafood lovers, Sand Dabs.

Live midday music on Sept. 20, all to give the lively observance a cool kick-off, will get Twohey's rocking; Woodie and the Longboards will be providing the throwback tunes. Antique autos will also be on view on Sept. 20.

Look also for a Family Night on Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 o'clock, with activities geared to all ages.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating 80 years in business," said owner Tanya Christos.

"It's truly an honor to be a part of this community. We wish to thank our loyal customers for making it possible for us to keep our doors open all these years."

Happy 80th, Twohey's, and onward, with Stinko-style success, to 80 more.