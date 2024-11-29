Ye olde Heritage Square is the cozy setting for a ‘Yuletide Cinemaland'

What to Know Yuletide Cinemaland

Presented by Street Food Cinema

Heritage Square Museum

Nov. 30-Dec. 23 (select dates)

The outdoor movie series will feature several holiday classics and offbeat treats, including "Elf" and "Edward Scissorhands"

An artisan marketplace, festive photo spots, food trucks, the Tinsel Tavern, and chances to tour the Victorian mansions are also deck, in addition to the screenings

$40.60 adult general admission (other ticketing tiers are available); parking is additional

Perhaps you already have all of your holiday pajamas washed, dried, and pressed, along with your fuzziest Frosty-covered socks.

And the gingerbread snacks you love most? Those are in the pantry, alongside the festive beverages that you drink each December.

Plenty of people are prepping their easygoing outfits and decadent eats for the holiday movie marathons soon to come, but there are other places to savor a seasonal showing or two, specifically spots that live up to the visual grandeur seen on-screen.

Look to Heritage Square Museum, just off the Arroyo Parkway, and the destination's lavish line-up of elegantly appointed Victorian homes.

These homes make for a rather magical setting for any event, but when Yuletide Cinemaland, presented by Street Food Cinema, returns to sprinkle us with film-fun fairy glitter?

We find we're even more besotted with Heritage Square, an authentically vintage location with charm to spare.

Yuletide Cinemaland's sixth annual outing begins Nov. 30 with the ultimate Buddy comedy — that would be "Elf," of course — and continues, on select December nights, with a variety of sweet and story-licious bon bons: "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" are on the roster as a McCallister-merry double feature, as are "A Christmas Story" and "Christmas Vacation."

Other treats abound around the extremely walkable historical park, with food trucks, classic popcorn-y concessions, sparkly photo spots, and the Tinsel Tavern popping up at each screening.

Oh yes, and an artisan market, too, for those seeking some spirited shopping opportunities.

Santa Claus will put in some quaint cameos, and lighting displays, including an "extended" Twinkling Light Tunnel, will add to the atmosphere.

And if you'd like a tour of some of the Victorian mansions? Just be sure to arrive on the early side.

A few pajama-themed nights are ahead, as are prizes for those rocking their loudest and over-the-top-iest holiday sweaters.

You'll want to read up on arriving at Heritage Square, parking options, and the nearby Metro stop before purchasing your ticket; all of the movies are listed on this site, plus times, details, and suggestions.

Stay-a-homing is a happy plan this time of year. But if you're seeking a straight-from-a-Christmas-movie setting in the real world, one that has a natural quaintness that pairs well with seasonal flicks, it's got to be ho-ho-Heritage Square all the way.