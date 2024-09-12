Find Hispanic Heritage Month festivities around Southern California

What to Know National Hispanic Heritage Month

Sept. 15 through Oct. 15

Several fests, food events, and cultural performances will take place throughout the festive four weeks, including Fiesta Patrias in Santa Ana and Latino Restaurant Week in Long Beach

Hispanic Heritage Month is a lively and lovely large-scale annual celebration, a festivity that not only spans two distinct months — September and October — but two seasons, too.

The wide variety of events are known for their ebullient spirit, warmly held traditions, and flair-filled fun and they traditionally begin on or around Sept. 15, a start date that pays homage to Mexican Independence Day, which takes place Sept. 16.

Then? The fiestas dance for a full four weeks, with film festivals, music-filled parades, and flavorful food parties festooning the calendar.

Check out some of the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month events happening around Southern California below.

Good to know? You'll want to see if tickets are required before heading out to these joyful events; some are free and some require admission.

East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade: This festive Fiestas Patrias will begin at E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and Mednick Avenue at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15; special guests, music, and great food are part of the beloved gathering.

2024 Fiestas Patrias: Head for the historical heart of Santa Ana on Sept. 14 and 15 for a sizable street fair, dance performances, and all sorts of convivial sights. The parade is set for Sept. 15.

Latino Restaurant Week Long Beach City: Dine out around the LBC from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 and savor this tasty to-do, which is presented by Affluent Hispanic Properties' Chefs in Philanthropy program.

Latin Restaurant Weeks: This two-week event will celebrate its inaugural outing by spotlighting a host of SoCal eateries, including coffeeshops and caterers. It's all begins Sept. 13 with a wrap date of Sept. 27.

Hola Mexico Film Festival: "Casa El Paraíso" is the opening selection for this esteemed celebration of cinema, which is marking into its 16th year. Over 20 films, and 20 short films, will be screened during the fest, which is summoning movie magic from Sept. 20-27.

Lowrider Parade: A grand and glittery procession will roll on Miracle Mile on Sept. 15 in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Lowrider Parade is free to see, while the "Best in Low" show inside the Petersen Automotive Museum is ticketed.

Latino Heritage Parade and Festival: There are numerous Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on the Pasadena calendar — a Fiestas Patrias party is set for Sept. 13 — but if you'd like to enjoy the Latino Heritage Parade and Festival, be in the Crown City Oct. 5.

FIG Restaurant x Dr. Alexandra Lourdes: A special fundraising menu — the beneficiary is the Santa Monica Education Foundation — is available at the Santa Monica eatery from Sept. 17-Oct. 31. The culinary innovator created several tempting dishes for the collaboration (find out more now).

"Coco" Fan Event: Mariachis, folklorico performances, and a "Fiesta of Lights" will bedeck the limited-time cinematic experience, like so many pretty marigolds. It's strumming at the El Capitan Theatre Sept. 20.

The Ford: This cultural gem has long paid vibrant tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and in 2024, the shows begin soon: Las Colibrí will perform at "¡Viva La Tradición! La Quinceañera" Sept. 14 while the Bob Baker Marionettes will throw a merry "¡Fiesta!" Sept. 15.

Jenny and The Mexicats: Book your seat for the kaleidoscopic stylings of this genre-spanning band as well as Peruvian folk dancing and the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet. The place? Be at The Luckman Sept. 21.

Para La Cultura Celebration: Shop a UNIDOS night market at Plaza West Covina; live music and other celebratory details are on the Sept. 20 schedule.

The Chicano Collection/La Colección Art Exhibit: Admire "original paintings from 26 prominent Chicano artists" at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15; the artworks come from actor and art champion Cheech Marin's private collection.