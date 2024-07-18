Hot Dog on a Stick has fun Fido giveaways afoot

What to Know Hot Dog on a Stick's dog-tastic summer is raising a happy howl through Aug. 11

Spend $20 or more and enjoy a complimentary Hot Dog on a Stick (for you) and Milk-Bone Minis and a Milk-Bone bandanna (for your buddy)

The company is partnering with HIIT Dog Living Rescue on Aug. 11 for an adoption event at Santa Monica Brew Works (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

National Hot Dog Day may be coming to a ketchup-covered close — surely we can say that ketchup on a frank is fabulous, yes? — but the hot-doggy happenings will continue to trot forward at several savory spots.

Hot Dog on a Stick is keeping the summer vibes strong, and oodles of animals crunching on treats, through Aug. 11, in fact.

The company, known for hand-stomped lemonade and stick-based snackage created for corndog-loving people, has teamed up with a cavalcade of animal-focused brands that cater to canines.

This means giveaways of all sorts of pup-perfect items via Hot Dog on a Stick's Instagram, as well as opportunities to find Fido treats at the Hot Dog on a Stick counter.

If you spend $20 or more through Aug. 11, you'll enjoy a complimentary Hot Dog on a Stick while your fluffy friend will munch a bag of Milk-Bone Minis, all while sporting a new Milk-Bone bandanna.

Craving more canine cuteness?

Hot Dog on a Stick will swing by Santa Monica Brew Works Aug. 11 to raise awareness about animal rescue. HIIT Living Dog Rescue will be there, too, along with some pooches in need of forever homes.

Sweet: "$1 from every sale of Santa Monica Brew Works' 310 Stomped Shandy blended with Hot Dog on a Stick Lemonade will be donated to the organization," is the delicious word.

Also sweet: "Hot Dog on a Stick will also be serving up their famous, hand-stomped lemonade," and instead of paying? Fans are invited to "... provide a monetary donation of their choice to HIT Living Dog Rescue."

For all that's happening at the brightly hued hot-doggery, and how dogs are receiving their adorable due through treats, bandannas, and a heartwarming rescue event, keep a paw pointed at the Hot Dog on a Stick socials.