Huff and Puff, that adorable Knott's Berry Farm attraction, is closing forever (and soon)

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 7 is the final day to ride Huff and Puff, a kid-cute attraction

Changes are ahead for Camp Snoopy, the area where Huff and Puff has been located since 1983

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park; theme park admission is required

Snoopy is a dog that is often on the gleeful go.

In one comic strip frame, he might be found dancing atop his dog house, in another hanging out with Woodstock, his feathery bestie, and in the final part of the story?

He could be typing the Great American Novel, flying an imaginary plane, or visiting good ol' Charlie Brown.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In short, he is a beagle in constant change, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that an area that's associated with Snoopy, and all of the PEANUTS gang, is also moving forward to fresh and happy horizons.

The changes coming to Knott's Berry Farm's beloved Camp Snoopy area were revealed in early December 2023; a new coaster and the Barrel Bridge and Waterfall are expected to debut later in 2024, as well as several refreshes involving rides, food offerings, characters, and more.

But these exciting transformations also mean a cute attraction is about to experience its final huff and very last puff. It's the made-for-littles Huff and Puff, and it will have its concluding run on Sunday, Jan. 7.

There is a ray of sunshine, though, for those who adore this sweet, kid-centered adventure, which debuted in 1983.

Knott's Berry Farm shared the upbeat news on Jan. 4: "To commemorate the event, guests can 'earn' their 'Huff and Puff Last Ride merit badge.' This will be the first badge in a series of limited-edition merit badges that guests can earn leading up to the opening day of the reimagined Camp Snoopy this summer.

"The badges are exclusive to guests only on January 7 and only while supplies last."

The Huff and Puff attraction is all about "little campers chugging along the track at the speed of their own strength."

To visit this charmer before the fresh Camp Snoopy updates get fully underway, you'll want to stop by the Buena Park theme park by Sunday, Jan. 7; be sure to be there on Jan. 7 if your tot would like a commemorative merit badge.

Admission to Knott's Berry Farm is required.

Knott's Merry Farm also concludes on Sunday, Jan. 7 if you're seeking a few more holiday sights and sweets.