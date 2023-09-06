Irvine Park Railroad is giving away free rides in honor of its new electric train

What to Know Irvine Regional Park in Orange

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

100 people will ride the new electric train for free at the ribbon-cutting ceremony; wear your Irvine Park Railroad merchandise and ride free at any time on Sept. 7

February is an important month, full of steam and power, in the Irvine Park Railroad story.

That's when the adorable attraction celebrates its anniversary, and in quite a memorable, money-saving way: People can ride the train for two bucks, a throwback price to 1996, the year that the railroad opened.

But September is a special spotlight time for the tot-pleasing place, too.

It's the month when pumpkins roll back into the attraction's popular patch, and a giant pumpkin weigh-off showdown happens, too.

But something a bit extra is on the schedule in 2023, and one sweet perk? Free rides for a whole lot of fans on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 o'clock.

For a brand-new electric train is toot-toot-ing into the Orange-based location, and to celebrate, there shall be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, stirring words spoken, and free train rides for the first 100 people.

But wait: If you have an Irvine Park Railroad t-shirt or cap, be sure to wear it for a free ride, whenever you arrive at the attraction on Sept. 7.

"We would like to thank all of our visitors of #285 over the past 27 years. Every train ride, 'all aboard' and memory made while riding our first train means so much to the team here at Irvine Park Railroad!" is the upbeat message on social media.

Do you have a special recollection associated with this railroad, which will mark 28 years in 2024?

Share it now and your train-fun tale might, fingers crossed, be read aloud at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.