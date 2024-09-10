A major pumpkin patch will open, just as cooler temperatures return

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Regional Park in Orange

Sept. 14-Oct. 31, 2024; daily (if the weather allows; watch for updates on social media)

Free Pumpkin Patch entry; activity tickets are $8; check the parking prices at Irvine Regional Park

Pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin creamer, pumpkin muffins, and pumpkin candy, too: Our grocery stores are awash in appetizing and orange-ish confections at the moment, even if summer is still standing in the hot spotlight.

But it feels like fall really begins to show its colorful cards when things go from orange to Orange, specifically one of Orange's most beloved destinations: Irvine Park Railroad.

That's where a festive and sizable pumpkin patch "sprouts" each September, giving autumn enthusiasts the chance to take all sorts of fetching and fashionable photos in scarves and plaid.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Well, the scarves really come out when summer truly makes its exit, which is still a couple of weeks out.

There is a fee to enter Irvine Regional Park, where the train-centered attraction is located and activity tickets once you're there are $8 each.

As for entry to the patch itself? Admission is as free as a lovely and cooling fall breeze.

You may want to have some money on hand for snacks — shopping for pumpkins can stoke the appetite — so keep that in mind, too.

Some of the activities on the roster? Train rides, of course — those are one ticket each, per person — and the hayride, which also requires a ticket from each rider.

A moon bounce and cookie decorating are also on the 1-ticket roster, while 2-ticket activities include face painting and panning for gold.

The patch is a daily experience once it opens Sept. 14, but this is a "weather-permitting" kind of deal, so do check the Irvine Park Railroad social pages before heading for Orange.

The pumpkins roll on out after Halloween, which makes sense to fans of this sweet spot: Santa will soon be on the way.