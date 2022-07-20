Islands Celebrates 40 Years With a Burger Deal

What to Know Thursday, July 21

The first 100 people to dine-in at each Islands restaurant may enjoy an Islands Heat Wave Burger, a vintage favorite, for $4.40

Guests will need to join the rewards club to enjoy the deal

May may be National Burger Month, when the sizzling savings crackle at various restaurants, but burger-related deals do have a way of showing up throughout the summer, a season that's pretty much devoted to the hearty, bun-encased, condiment-topped classic.

And when a company that boasts a burger-y Golden State backstory celebrates a major milestone in July, well, the eatery's famous patties shall be at the center of the party.

Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks, which was founded in Southern California and is headquartered in Carlsbad, is marking four decades with a tasty deal: Be one of the first 100 guests to visit your local Islands restaurant on Thursday, July 21 and enjoy an Islands Heat Wave Burger for $4.40.

You'll need to be a member of Islands reward club but if you're not?

You can sign up to snag those savings, which are open to dine-in customers.

The aptly named burger, which is in the spotlight during a warm July week, features "grilled serrano chilies, grilled green chilies, melted pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo for an extra kick." Oh yes: It's a vintage favorite straight from 1982, if you're experiencing a flavorful flashback.

And fries? Oh yeah: Those are on the plate, too.

A 40th anniversary is a huge thing, and there are other celebratory doings afoot throughout the summer of '22, like "throwback uniforms," giveaways on social media (those will run for 40 days), and a special Islands Sunny Blonde Ale.

And there's a watermelon margarita, in honor of National Watermelon Month, which lasts all July long. It arrives in a 40th anniversary glass, adding to the festive spirit.

Started by Tony DeGrazier in May 1982, Islands has become known for its whimsical libations, decadent desserts like the popular Kona Pie, and its main and meaty offering: burgers, lots of burgers, all with island-inspired names and zesty condiment combinations.

For more on the July 21 burger deal, the giveaways, and more, visit the Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks Instagram now.