It's National Burrito Day (No Fooling)

What to Know Thursday, April 1

There's a BOGO deal at El Pollo Loco, and an extra burrito, during April, for Loco Rewards members

Burritos and Bitcoin are on the Chipotle giveaway plan

Treading lightly on the first day of April?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

We're definitely following that cautious, look-both-ways, and-then-again plan.

After all, jokes, pranks, and gotchas might spring from any corner, and staying a touch wary can serve a potential prankee well.

But the fooling stops and the feasting shall commence at a number of burrito-making restaurants around Southern California on April 1, 2021.

For that's National Burrito Day, an occasion so flavorful and so right it can remove any of our am-I-about-to-be-pranked worries in a delicious jiffy.

Where to find the tortilla-snug, salsa-spicy, cheese-gooey savings? Look to...

El Pollo Loco, where burrito buffs can enjoy a free burrito when they buy a burrito (you'll need the coupon on this page). And if you're a Loco Rewards member? You can score a second free burrito at any time during April (download the app for more).

Chipotle is giving away a bunch of burritos ($100,000 worth) and a hefty heap of Bitcoin, too (also $100,000) worth on April 1. There's gameplay involved, and a few details to know before starting, so start here.

Miguel's Jr. will shine the savings on two of its classic burritos on April 1. Fans of the bean, rice & cheese burrito or the bean & cheese burrito can buy either for $1.99. You can also order " ...Pop's Burrito and Carne Asada Burritos for just $8 with the option to add a House Margarita for $3" at the full-service Miguel's California Mexican Cocina.

Baja Fresh is honoring the satisfyingly savory celebration with a half-off-a-second-burrito deal. You'll need to know the code and the details to score this one, so swing by the company's social pages pronto.

Descanso in Costa Mesa will have half-off burritos on April 1 when you buy a margarita. Want to enjoy this offer at the restaurant (dine-in or patio) or via take-out? You can.