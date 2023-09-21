LA Haunted Hayride rolls into its fearsome 15th season with new seats and fresh updates

What to Know Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park

Sept. 22 through Oct. 31, select nights

$29.99 and up

Witches sail through the clouds via their ensorcelled broomsticks while ghosts float diaphanously because that is what ghosts so famously do. (According to legend, of course.)

But when humans move through a Halloween-inspired atmosphere, and a tractor-pulled hay ride is part of the eek-filled equation, well, seats can be quite sweet.

After all, people don't require broomsticks and we can't fly, but a place to comfortably park yourself during a nighttime hayride is a pretty handy addition.

And that addition will soon debut at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, which begins its 15th year on Sept. 22.

The Griffith Park haunt, a major player on the scene that involves thrills both October-y and outdoorsy, will be back to play in the hay over several select nights, concluding on Halloween night.

There are fresh updates to the 2023 event, which is produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, including wagons with seating, a longtime wish of the fans.

"We listened to your feedback, and are proud to announce that the Haunted Hayride is getting a significant refresh in 2023," said Chris Stafford, CEO and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group.

"I'm really excited to announce that we have added all new wagons for the Hayride experience which feature seating for the first time. This is something our guests have been requesting each year, and we're thrilled to make it happen."

"We have a lot of new and exciting updates and we look forward to welcoming you all back to Midnight Falls!"

The name "Midnight Falls" will feel frightfully familiar to returning guests; this is the little pop-up town that arises near the park's Old Zoo area over several fall weeks, and it is well-known to be filled with an assortment of pumpkin-headed, possibly-probably-undead characters, the extremely active Spirits of the Underworld.

The Witch of the Woods has summoned this snarly, scary lot, so don't be too rattled if you encounter her along the way. (Or, be rattled, which is an appropriate response to a figure of such superior supernatural abilities.)

Look also for updated effects around the hayride, pluse new scenes, a new maze, and more horror-riffic details to make their debut.

Are you brave enough to traverse these wicked woods and the haunted hamlet of Midnight Falls? Tickets begin at $29.99 on select weeknights.