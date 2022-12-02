Los Angeles Comic Con Is a Wonderland of Creative Cosplay

What to Know Dec. 2-4, 2022

Los Angeles Convention Center

Pop culture panels, cosplay events, games, "Star Wars," more

Now that December is here, plenty of confident costume lovers are breaking out the curly-toed slippers, the kind that sport bells on the toe, and big shiny belt buckles, the kind attached to shiny black belts, and bushy faux beards.

Of course, paying homage to Santa Claus, various elves, and the occasional reindeer via one's clothing is a time-honored tradition, a merry must-do that comes to the forefront when the festive-est stretch of the year arrives.

But in Southern California, that's also the exact moment when LA Comic Con alights in DTLA, meaning that plenty of costume-loving enthusiasts will instead choose to pay tribute to Spider-Man, Sailor Moon, Harley Quinn, and The Mandalorian, at least for one snazzy, razzmatazzy, and oh-so-celebratory weekend.

For the pop culture convention has become known as one of the most notable places to cosplay, though whether you slip into something inspired by a favorite film, comic book, television series, or the realm of anime matters not: Attendees are there to celebrate creativity, super-creative costumes, and the spunky cosplayers that wear them so winningly.

And, of course, guests are also there to learn intriguing details about upcoming films and television shows, comic books, games, and more.

Artists and actors will appear on panels and at signings, too, making this expo a must-attend centerpiece on the be-in-the-know entertainment calendar.

The 2022 roster includes a look at Legion M, the film crowdfunding phenomenon, an in-depth look at working in the toy industry, pitching game ideas, a century of visual effects, and lots more, including a chance for kids to show off their rad costumes, a game night, and a beer garden, too.

And the Cosplay National Championships?

Be prepared to totally wow-out elaborate creations, the sort of larger-than-life looks that dedicated makers put months, if not years, of effort into, stitch by stitch by stitch.

A caboodle of comics-cool vendors will be on hand, too, if you'd like to pick up some tees, graphic novels, or over-the-top holiday gifts for your #1 geekpal.

Tickets?

A Friday pass is $35, but there a plenty of ticketing tiers and passes to peruse, depending upon what you'd like to see, do, and if you'd like to roam the Los Angeles Convention Center for the whole cosplay-tastic weekend.