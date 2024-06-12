Wax, then snacks: Madame Tussauds will open a rooftop bar and restaurant

What to Know The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant at Madame Tussauds Hollywood opens Aug. 2, 2024

Both "classic American favorites" and "international delights" will be featured on the menu

A VIP elevator will whisk guests to the restaurant; a museum ticket is not required to dine

Posing in the immediate vicinity of major celebrities can make an excited fan quite tuckered out; after all, you have to smile, then smile again, and tilt your chin just so, and make sure the camera is capturing your best side.

This idea also holds for posing next to artfully rendered wax figures of famous people; in fact, you probably hold still a little longer, smiling, as the celebrity standing at your side isn't going anywhere.

If you've smiled/posed/repeated your way through Madame Tussauds Hollywood, pausing to grin next to some of the glittery greats of Tinseltown, you know that all sorts of hankerings can result.

Here's some new that is bound to make any movie maven wax poetic: A new rooftop eatery will open at the Hollywood Boulevard attraction on Aug. 2.

The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant will feature all sorts of hearty dishes and light bites, drawing from both "classic American favorites" and "international delights."

And while it might be tempting to tell your pal to meet you for "wax and snacks," there shall be ultra-filling offerings aplenty, with gourmet burgers, ahi tuna nachos, grilled salmon, and a variety of savory flatbreads making crave-ready cameos on the line-up.

Spirited sips and non-alcoholic beverages will also add oomph to the above-the-boulevard spot.

"The Madame Tussauds brand is expanding its offerings in a way that makes sense, extending the guest experience to include dining with their favorite celebrities," said Marketing Manager Linsey Stiglic.

"For those visiting Tinseltown, The Hollywood Rooftop Bar and Restaurant will bridge the gap between the shimmery media-fueled vision of Hollywood and the bustling reality of Hollywood Boulevard."

By the by, those "favorite celebrities" may grace the restaurant as well as the museum below, so you never know who you'll be dining near.

Good to know? The rooftop getaway won't be solely open to museum visitors; restaurant guests are welcome to board the VIP elevator and head up, up, up to the high-above-it-all scene.

Of course, you may want to do both the museum and restaurant during a single, starry visit; after all, won't you want a few celebrity stories to tell as you clink glasses with a friend that's equally as Hollywood-obsessed?

Madame Tussauds has a fabled history that stretches back over 250 years; there are now several locations around the world, with royal legends, sports stars, and film favorites, cleverly depicted in wax, filling the museums' galleries.