La Cañada Flintridge

March Showers Give Power to Descanso’s Tulips

Nearly 40,000 bulbs were planted at the La Cañada Flintridge garden; now, the spectacular flowers are approaching their perfect peak bloom.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Descanso Gardens

What to Know

  • Tulips are reaching peak bloom at Descanso Gardens
  • Nearly 40,000 bulbs were planted in early 2020
  • La Cañada Flintridge

This pre-spring rain? Our bulbs, shrubs, seedlings, and vines are absolutely drinking it up, with abandon.

But some blossoms are already big, or are on their way to peak perfection, and you only need look in the direction of La Cañada Flintridge to see the utter and amazing power of flowers.

For nearly 40,000 tulips are going for the full wowza at Descanso Gardens this mid-March, in terms of their straight and skyward stature, their magnificent colors, and their petal-lush beauty.

San Marino Mar 11

Wisteria Blossoms Now Purple-ing The Huntington

Descanso Gardens Mar 4

Blooming Trees Get Their Own Real-Time Tracker

The tulips, which are planted by both staffers and volunteers in January each year, are one of the much-anticipated and iconic springtime sights at the historic garden, a must-see that is located just a short walk from the front gate.

But here's a twist: Visitors may also discover tulips "in unexpected places," beyond the established and sizable tulip plot, so keep those tulip-seeking peepers well-peeled.

Are the tulips loving these sprinkle-strong showers? We're no flower, but surely this ample H2O is giving these glorious blooms a bit of get-up-and-go.

Still though? You won't want to wait long, if you long to see this fleeting vista of terrific tulipdom.

A comment on the Descanso Gardens Facebook page called the annual spread of tulips "balm for the soul," an outlook that's shared by many flower fans.

Your admission gets you into the tulip area, and all of the other nooks and colorful crannies found around the 150-acre, oak-blessed bastion of nature.

This article tagged under:

La Cañada Flintridge
Local Coronavirus Outbreak California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us