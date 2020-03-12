March Showers Give Power to Descanso’s Tulips

What to Know Tulips are reaching peak bloom at Descanso Gardens

Nearly 40,000 bulbs were planted in early 2020

La Cañada Flintridge

This pre-spring rain? Our bulbs, shrubs, seedlings, and vines are absolutely drinking it up, with abandon.

But some blossoms are already big, or are on their way to peak perfection, and you only need look in the direction of La Cañada Flintridge to see the utter and amazing power of flowers.

For nearly 40,000 tulips are going for the full wowza at Descanso Gardens this mid-March, in terms of their straight and skyward stature, their magnificent colors, and their petal-lush beauty.

The tulips, which are planted by both staffers and volunteers in January each year, are one of the much-anticipated and iconic springtime sights at the historic garden, a must-see that is located just a short walk from the front gate.

But here's a twist: Visitors may also discover tulips "in unexpected places," beyond the established and sizable tulip plot, so keep those tulip-seeking peepers well-peeled.

Are the tulips loving these sprinkle-strong showers? We're no flower, but surely this ample H2O is giving these glorious blooms a bit of get-up-and-go.

Still though? You won't want to wait long, if you long to see this fleeting vista of terrific tulipdom.

A comment on the Descanso Gardens Facebook page called the annual spread of tulips "balm for the soul," an outlook that's shared by many flower fans.

Your admission gets you into the tulip area, and all of the other nooks and colorful crannies found around the 150-acre, oak-blessed bastion of nature.