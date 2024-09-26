A free fashion show will fête clothing inspired by film and TV scores

What to Know 12th Annual Metropolitan Fashion Week Opening Night, presented by kendi lux

Original Farmers Market's Plaza area, at the trolley tracks

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public

"Seats are reserved for Metropolitan Fashion Week Members, Closing Gala Ticket Holders, and Sponsors"

Some of the most creative couture and glamourous get-ups are on view during Metropolitan Fashion Week, a tony tradition that takes to several stylishly surprising settings around Southern California as early fall begins.

And at the start of the celebration, which is devoted to honoring fashion designers and au courant looks that boast both flair and whimsy? There is the free, open-to-the-public kick-off at the Original Farmers Market.

The 2024 happening will break out the beautiful clothing and sashay struts on the evening of Sept. 26, just steps away from the central clocktower in the landmark's Plaza area.

As with past openings, the 2024 has a memorable theme: The fashion on view will draw its inspiration from movie and television scores.

"Designed by Metropolitan Fashion Week Opening Night Alumni, Carl Andrada, Eruvey Tapia, Clydia Richardson, and guest designer Jersey Virago, these creations are poised to mesmerize the audience with their artistry and innovation, seamlessly merging moving musical scores with contemporary fashion trends," shares the landmark market, a local treasure that has reigned at Third & Fairfax for over 90 years.

A tribute to costume designer Inoe Vargas and a performance by the Fairfax High School Chamber Strings will add to the evening's elegant atmosphere.

It's an atmosphere that will be both eye-catching, of course, and ear-catching, too. For while fashion, the movies, and television have long been close cousins, finding fancy frocks and lovely looks that draw directly from pop culture scores is a rarer treat.

Find out more about this snazzy autumn staple by sashaying over to the Original Farmers Market site now.