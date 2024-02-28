National Pancake Day is on the griddle; Corner Bakery Cafe has tasty all-you-can-eat deal

What to Know
- National Pancake Day is Feb. 28
- Corner Bakery Cafe will have all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5.99 from opening to noon; good from Feb. 28 through March 31
- IHOP celebrated the food holiday early on Feb. 13, 2024
National Pancake Day is a food holiday that is so syrupy, so laden with melty pats of butter, and so batter-iffic, it has a rather remarkable way of tastily taking over the better part of a month.
True, the official date is Feb. 28, but you may have spied the celebration happening a few weeks back at IHOP, which treated customers to complimentary short stacks on Feb. 13 (which also happened to be Mardi Gras, upping the mood).
But no worries: There are still pancake-y pleasures to be had, from your local diner — they might be honoring the delectable festivity, so check and see — to places like Corner Bakery Cafe, a chain that will have a dining deal appetizingly afoot on Feb. 28.
The special? Pay $5.99 and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes from the time the cafe opens through to noon o'clock.
But wait: This celebratory way to save money and eat pancakes isn't just happening on National Pancake Day. Feb. 28 is the kick-off, but the deal will last through March 31.
Note that "toppings and sides are charged separately," but the butter and "warm vanilla maple syrup" are included.
There's a sweepstakes, too, if you are a pancake person, through and through: You may win "free pancakes for a year." Find out more now.