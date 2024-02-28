deals

National Pancake Day is on the griddle; Corner Bakery Cafe has tasty all-you-can-eat deal

Spend $5.99 at the eatery and enjoy a caboodle of flavorful buttermilk pancakes.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Corner Bakery Cafe

What to Know

  • National Pancake Day is Feb. 28
  • Corner Bakery Cafe will have all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5.99 from opening to noon; good from Feb. 28 through March 31
  • IHOP celebrated the food holiday early on Feb. 13, 2024

National Pancake Day is a food holiday that is so syrupy, so laden with melty pats of butter, and so batter-iffic, it has a rather remarkable way of tastily taking over the better part of a month.

True, the official date is Feb. 28, but you may have spied the celebration happening a few weeks back at IHOP, which treated customers to complimentary short stacks on Feb. 13 (which also happened to be Mardi Gras, upping the mood).

But no worries: There are still pancake-y pleasures to be had, from your local diner — they might be honoring the delectable festivity, so check and see — to places like Corner Bakery Cafe, a chain that will have a dining deal appetizingly afoot on Feb. 28.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The special? Pay $5.99 and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes from the time the cafe opens through to noon o'clock.

But wait: This celebratory way to save money and eat pancakes isn't just happening on National Pancake Day. Feb. 28 is the kick-off, but the deal will last through March 31.

Note that "toppings and sides are charged separately," but the butter and "warm vanilla maple syrup" are included.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Food & Drink 15 hours ago

Oreo to release two new flavors in March — including a nostalgic childhood favorite

Movies and Entertainment 16 hours ago

A Willy Wonka-inspired experience ‘scam' was so bad that people called the cops

There's a sweepstakes, too, if you are a pancake person, through and through: You may win "free pancakes for a year." Find out more now.

This article tagged under:

dealsBreakfastNational Food Holiday
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us