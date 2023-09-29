Nature lovers, take a ‘Trolls'-inspired class at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know Thomas Dambo's "Trolls" exhibition opens at South Coast Botanic Garden on Oct. 1

The six sizable artworks will grace the sizable spot's grounds through Jan. 15, 2024; viewing the Trolls is included with general admission

Workshops inspired by the individual Trolls, available for an additional fee, are on the upcoming calendar

Learning that a cadre of colossal figures is visiting your area is always thrilling, especially if these giants have gentle souls, an upbeat outlook, and a hope-filled vision to share.

And that's just what is happening at South Coast Botanic Garden, which just welcome some of artist Thomas Dambo's famous "Trolls." These beautiful behemoths are made from reclaimed materials, and each has its own personality.

Simply viewing these characters can be done by visiting the Palos Verdes Peninsula garden from Oct. 1 through Jan. 15, 2024; the "Trolls" exhibition is included with garden admission.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But like so many things that spring from the world of imagination, there's another layer of intrigue to this delightful display: A number of "Troll"-themed classes are on the calendar.

First up, on Oct. 7? It's a session inspired by Rosa Sunfinger, the Botanical Troll. "This class will teach you about our unique climate, our native plant species, and tips on how to select and cultivate native plants," is the promise, which sounds like a sweet pursuit on the first Saturday of October.

Other classes to follow later in the month will blithely center around Kamma Can, the Trash Troll — sustainable jewelry-making is the theme — as well as Sofus Lotus, the Listening Troll.

That's a meditation workshop, with an ethereal emphasis on "listening to nature."

For the full schedule and the charming appearance of Ibbi Pip, the Birdhouse Troll, as well as the price of each class, you'll want to take a gander at this page now.

For if you're seeking a fanciful element to fall, but one that offers a softer step, no scares, and a connection to the wilder world of plants, animals, and sunlight, a daytime date with an all-knowing Troll may just be the tender-hearted ticket.