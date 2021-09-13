Negroni Week Gives Back While Celebrating a Classic Sip

What to Know Sept. 13-19, 2021

Select SoCal venues will donate portions of the proceeds from Negronis to various organizations, including Covid relief charities

Local participants include Eataly L.A., Il Fornaio in Pasadena, and Genever

Quaffing something stylish, a cocktail that boasts a slightly bitter kick and herbaceous panache? A dazzler of a drink that has been around for well over a century?

There are likely only a few libations that would fit this rarified bill, but, without quibble or quarrel, the Negroni remains one of the enduring icons of the classic cocktail menu.

Perhaps that's because the drink includes a trio of timeless ingredients. Gin is in the glass, and vermouth, too, and Campari, which brings plenty to the flavorful affair, including that unmistakable crimson-bright hue.

If you've never tried a Negroni, or haven't enjoyed one in some time, set your calendar to the middle of September 2021, when an annual Negroni-themed fundraiser returns to hundreds of bars across the nation and around the world.

It's Negroni Week, which both fêtes the sophisticated sip while raising money for a host of charitable organizations.

Those organizations are chosen by participating bars, taverns, and restaurants, which donate a portion of proceeds raised on each Negroni purchased during the seven-day celebration.

Some of the charities on the 2021 roster include No Kid Hungry, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, No Us Without You LA, Lambda Legal, and Water for People.

A number of spots around Southern California will be mixing the fundraising beverages from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, 2021, including Alley Lounge in Culver City, Otium in DTLA, and Nerano in Beverly Hills.

You can view all the venues pitching in on this great cause, and the charities they're donating to, on the Negroni Week site, as well as learning more about the Italian cocktail, picking up a few make-at-home recipes, and visiting the Negroni Week online shop.