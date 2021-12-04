rugrats

New Makeup Collab Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of ‘Rugrats'

The limited-edition collaboration between HipDot and the iconic franchise pays homage to the "A Rugrats Chanukah" episode.

Rugrats makeup and skin care
HipDot

A festive, limited-edition collaboration between cosmetics brand HipDot and Nickelodeon's iconic "Rugrats" franchise marks the 30th anniversary of the '90s cartoon.

The collection, which was inspired by the animated series' most popular episode — "A Rugrats Chanukah" —is the first-ever makeup collection dedicated to Hanukkah.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

All '80s and '90s babies probably recall the holiday special where the Jewish holiday is seen through the eyes of the Rugrats.

"Those candles aren't for Tommy's birthday," Angelica Pickles tells the babies. "They're for Chanukah!"

Now that we're "all growed up," you can channel your favorite Rugrat and be bold this holiday season.

The pigment palette ($24), tinted lipgloss set ($16), face sheet masks ($5), sponge ($10) and collector's box ($78) will have you shining brighter than the menorah. The collector's box comes with an exclusive Tommy Pickles pin, too.

The Scene

What to do, where to go and what to see

The Broad 2 hours ago

A Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrored Room Will Reopen in 2022

Mammoth and Big Bear 14 mins ago

Pretty Peaks, Frosted With Snow, Thrill California Skiers

Products in the collection range from $5 to $78 and are available now at hipdot.com.

This article tagged under:

rugratsBeautyHanukkah
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us