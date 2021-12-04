A festive, limited-edition collaboration between cosmetics brand HipDot and Nickelodeon's iconic "Rugrats" franchise marks the 30th anniversary of the '90s cartoon.

The collection, which was inspired by the animated series' most popular episode — "A Rugrats Chanukah" —is the first-ever makeup collection dedicated to Hanukkah.

All '80s and '90s babies probably recall the holiday special where the Jewish holiday is seen through the eyes of the Rugrats.

"Those candles aren't for Tommy's birthday," Angelica Pickles tells the babies. "They're for Chanukah!"

Now that we're "all growed up," you can channel your favorite Rugrat and be bold this holiday season.

The pigment palette ($24), tinted lipgloss set ($16), face sheet masks ($5), sponge ($10) and collector's box ($78) will have you shining brighter than the menorah. The collector's box comes with an exclusive Tommy Pickles pin, too.

Products in the collection range from $5 to $78 and are available now at hipdot.com.